Celeste Bright Flaunts Incredible Body In Skimpy Bikini At The Beach

Celeste Bright has been flaunting her incredible body in scanty outfits on Instagram lately. In today’s post, the 25-year-old added two new photos, showing off her curves in a black two-piece bathing suit, posing at the beach on a beautiful sunny day.

In the first photo, Celeste was snapped while enjoying the sunshine at an unknown beach. She posed near a giant rock with her body leaning over it, her hip angled to the side, and her left knee bent. She looked away from the camera as she raised her right hand to the back of her head, while her other arm was spread. The warm sunlight illuminated her flawless body, making it glow.

The second snap showed an underhead shot of the model, posing front and center with her hips still angled to the side as she looked directly at the camera with a seductive look on her face. A glimpse of the ocean and the cloudless blue sky comprised her background.

Celeste sported a long sleeve crop bikini top, featuring a scoop neckline that showcased her cleavage. However, her decolletage was not entirely visible in the snaps due to the angles. The tiny garment reached just below her breasts that when she raised her arms, a peek at her underboob was seen, just like in one of the pics.

She wore a pair of low-cut bikini bottoms with high-cut legs that helped accentuate her long, lean legs. While a lot of her fans wanted to know where her swimwear was from, unfortunately, she didn’t mention anything about it.

Celeste accessorized with a pair of dainty gold hoop earrings and nothing else. For the photoshoot, she wore a full face of makeup that included high-coverage foundation, groomed eyebrows, shimmering eyeshadow, thick mascara, and bronzer. She also applied a glowing highlighter and a matte nude lipstick.

In the caption, Celeste talked about how she adored the “rock” in the photo. She also made sure to tag Los Angeles-based photographer, Stephen Sun, in the post and the photo, giving him credit for his work.

Among her over 650,000 Instagram followers, many were quick to comment on the sexy post. After 14 hours of going live on the social media platform, the new update received over 30,300 likes and more than 330 comments. Fellow influencers and fans flocked to the comments section and wrote compliments about her beauty and killer physique.

“You are absolutely gorgeous, and I like the way you are,” an admirer gushed.

“You are the magical creation. You are so beautiful,” wrote another fan.

“A spectacular photoshoot!!” added the third one.