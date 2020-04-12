Weekly ‘General Hospital’ Spoilers: Jason & Sam Rendezvous, Violet Celebrates, & Peter Schemes

General Hospital spoilers for the week of April 13 tease that there will be a lot of craziness going down throughout Port Charles. Relationships are being tested left and right, but it sounds as if there are a few positive developments on the horizon.

Sam’s attempts to turn her parole situation upside-down have been thwarted and Jason has voiced concerns about Cyrus going after her or the kids. Despite all of that, Soap Central teases that the two will meet up during the week ahead.

Jason and Sam will steal some time together during Wednesday’s episode according to SheKnows Soaps. Despite the fact that they need to stay apart, both to keep everybody safe and to keep her out of jail, they just can’t seem to do it. It doesn’t sound as if they’ll be able to be together openly for a while yet, but they aren’t about to give up on this either.

The week of April 13 also brings the big birthday party for Violet. Finn and Anna are going all-out to make this a special day for her, but what she seemingly wants most is for her mom Hayden to return to Port Charles.

Unfortunately, it’s not known yet when, or even if, Hayden will return to town. Despite that, General Hospital spoilers do detail that the birthday gathering will be an eventful one.

Violet is starting to notice Hayden's absence. Can Finn and Anna navigate this tough situation to her liking?#GH is all-new and starts RIGHT NOW on ABC! #JophielleLove pic.twitter.com/H9XaRy7K4S — General Hospital (@GeneralHospital) December 26, 2019

In this case, eventful doesn’t necessarily mean good though. Peter and Robert will probably both be at the party, and that could cause some fireworks.

Peter knows that Robert is suspicious of him. Soon, Peter will try to create some kind of diversion to distract Robert. Sadly, Maxie will remain oblivious to Peter’s shenanigans for the foreseeable future.

Robert will be meeting with Obrecht early in the week, telling her that she’s being sent to The Hague. However, he’ll apparently keep working on her case and he’s determined to prove that Peter’s responsible for what she’s accused of doing.

Over the course of the next few days, viewers will also see a confrontation between Nelle and Valentin. In addition, General Hospital spoilers note that Sasha and Chase will join forces to implement a plan to have Michael and Willow marry in order to boost the custody case involving Wiley.

Sonny and Nikolas will butt heads soon and Mike’s condition will take a turn for the worse. Lulu’s going to be feeling emotional and there should be additional developments regarding Nina and that necklace in the coming days as well.

General Hospital spoilers hint that there is trouble on the horizon for many of these Port Charles residents. It also sounds as if there are some intriguing twists and turns on the way and the week of April 13 should be filled with buzzworthy developments.