‘Resident Evil 4 Remake’ Has Reportedly Been Greenlit

The Resident Evil 3 Remake launched earlier this month on the Xbox One and PS4. Now, if one report is accurate, Capcom has already started working the Resident Evil 4 Remake.

Andy Robinson of Videogameschronicle is reporting work on the project has just begun. That means if the new title truly is in the works, it will be offering the next generation of console gaming a reimagining of one of the most popular titles among the long-running series.

The newest rumor comes to light not long after Capcom circulated a survey asking people if they wanted another remake. Several people around the gaming community have been whispering that it would only make sense for the company to keep going right on down the line and redoing the original releases. Some of the original titles are more than a decade old.

VGC reports a new development team i tasked with bringing Resident Evil 4 to consoles, and they are looking at a release window of sometime in 2022. Robinson says Osaka-based M-Two is tasked with making the title a reality.

While Capcom might have just recently asked its fans about yet another reimagined game, it had plans for such a project for quite a while now. The development team has been staffing up and getting ready to go to work since 2018.

Those who might be worried about the quality of this game, because the original’s creator has reportedly turned down an opportunity to work on it, they can feel better about the fact that he’s given his blessing to Capcom to move forward.

There is no official release date, as Capcom has yet to confirm the report. The last two Resident Evil remakes have both arrived in the spring, and there’s no reason to think t for this installment. Fans of the series also likely have a brand new story to look forward to in 2021.

RE8 isn’t confirmed yet either but, industry insiders claim the game is being worked on and will arrive sometime next year.

Metacritic ranks RE4 as the highest-rated game in the series and the highest-rated Capcom game of all time. That includes The Legend of Zelda: A Link to the Past.

Originally released on the Nintendo GameCube in 2005, Resident Evil 4 puts users back in the shows of Leon Kennedy. After surviving the events of RE2, he’s now a federal agent who must figure out what happened to the president’s daughter. A slightly up-rezzed version of the original launched on the Nintendo Switch in May of 2019.