Stephanie Sanzo Shows Off Chiseled Figure In Light Blue Sports Bra And Shorts For New At-Home Workout

Australian fitness model Stephanie Sanzo shared a dumbbell-only at-home workout in the most recent video series on her Instagram page.

Dressed in a light blue sports bra and matching shorts, the muscled mother-of-two started the circuit with a series of goblet lunges. For this exercise, she held one dumbbell under her chin and then took large steps behind her before bending her knees.

Then she got onto the floor for a single-leg glute bridge. This move required her to rest one foot on her raised opposite knee while she held the weight on her pelvis. She thrust her hips upward, pausing at the top of the exercise before lowering them to the ground.

Next, it was time for an exercise she called the “Thruster.” For this one, she added the second barbell to the workout. The move started with a low squat. Then, after lifting her body, she raised both weights above her head.

Goblet squats followed which required her to hold the dumbbell in the same position as the first video in the series.

Then she tackled a set of single-arm cleans into presses. She started this exercise with one dumbbell raised to her shoulder while she assumed a wide-legged stance. Then she pushed the weight down between her legs as she bent them for a low squat. After she stood back up, she lifted the weight above her head.

The post has been liked close to 25,000 times and close to 350 Instagram users have commented on it. But in those comments, several fans seemed more focused on Stephanie’s cat Piper who showed up in the first video of the series.

“Oh my goodness she is so cute,” one person wrote. “And you’re so lucky you can cuddle her I think 1 of mine may be the devil”

“Sorry I really wanted to follow your exercises, but I can only watch to that lovely cat ” another added before including three heart-eye emoji to their comment. “Ahaha Happy Easter btw!!”

“Your cat is so good just watching! Mine try and get involved…. especially for bridging,” a third Instagram user remarked. “Killing it as always

Others praised Stephanie’s paid workout program “Lifting At Home.”

“Absolutely loving your Lifting At Home program! Always feel it the next day, even with the little weights I have at home…Thank you!” a fourth supporter gushed.

Others had questions for Stephanie with one commenter asking what could be the reason why their back arches when they do crunches. In her reply Stephanie reassured them that this curvature was natural.