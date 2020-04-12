Krissy Cela Flaunts Her Sculpted Physique In Tight Jeans And A Crop Top

Fitness trainer Krissy Cela swapped out her typical workout ensemble for a stunning look that she shared with her 2 million Instagram followers in her latest Instagram update.

Though she didn’t include a geotag on the post, the snap was taken in the corner of Krissy’s home that she typically takes selfies in. The wall behind her was a crisp white, and the space had hardwood floors. A corner of her kitchen was visible as well, and natural light flooded through the large windows nearby.

Krissy showcased her sculpted physique in a casual yet sexy ensemble. On top, she rocked a white crop top that featured short sleeves and a low-cut neckline that revealed a tantalizing amount of cleavage. The top featured a twisted detail on the chest, which accentuated her curves to perfection. It also exposed a large expanse of her chiselled stomach, and the crisp white hue of the short looked incredible against her sun-kissed skin.

Krissy paired the simple white top with some high-waisted light-wash jeans. The waistband of the jeans came right to her belly button, accentuating her slim waist. The material clung to every inch of her curves, from her sculpted derriere to her toned thighs.

She kept the rest of the look simple, adding a single bracelet as an accessory. Her brunette locks were parted in the middle, and cascaded down her chest in soft waves. She didn’t appear to be wearing much makeup in the snap, and held her phone in one hand to take the shot.

Krissy paired the stunning selfie with a caption that filled her followers in on her family traditions, and her plans to go live on Instagram to stream her Easter celebrations with her followers.

Her fans absolutely loved the sizzling update, and the post racked up over 33,200 likes within just one hour. It also received 286 comments from her followers.

“Where did you get these jeans,” one fan asked, followed by a heart eyes emoji, loving Krissy’s style.

“Your body is to die for! Is this achievable using your home guide with no equipment? I need your body ASAP,” another follower added.

“You’re so beautiful,” another follower commented.

“OMG you look bloody amazing!!! I hope to look like you one day,” one fan added.

Krissy has been helping keep her followers motivated for their at-home workouts with her Instagram posts. Just yesterday, as The Inquisitr reported, Krissy shared an update in which she rocked tiny orange shorts and a white sports bra as she took her followers through an upper body workout.