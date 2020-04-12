WWE Rumors: Company Plans For Braun Strowman’s Title Reign Revealed

Braun Strowman won the WWE Championship from Goldberg at WrestleMania 36, but he was a last-minute replacement for Roman Reigns, who couldn’t make the event due to concerns over the coronavirus. “The Monster Among Men” winning the championship came as a surprise to many fans and pundits, but his title reign might be temporary.

As quoted by Sportskeeda, PW Torch‘s Wade Keller has revealed that Strowman will hold the championship until WWE finds an opportunity to see their original plan through. However, he also speculates that the company might also use this opportunity to do something different.

“He might end up being a transitional champion. It is very much possible that he doesn’t end up holding the belt for long if this is just a bridge or a band-aid to get the belt back on Roman Reigns or to go a completely different direction.”

Keller went on to say that this is also an opportunity for WWE to find out if Strowman has what it takes to be a main event star. The superstar has lost some of his momentum in the past couple of years after failing to win championship matches whenever the opportunity presented itself, as the company opted to keep the title on superstars like Reigns and Brock Lesnar instead.

While the general belief is that Reigns will win the title when he returns to action, there have also been some reports that some backstage officials no longer see him as the top guy since he withdrew from WrestleMania at the last minute. If that’s the case, Strowman might be given a substantial run with the championship.

There is also the possibility of Bray Wyatt winning the championship. “The Fiend” challenged Strowman on the latest episode of Friday Night SmackDown, which is the natural storyline moving forward as Wyatt was the champion before Goldberg’s short run.

However, should Wyatt win the title, it will lead to many fans and pundits questioning why he lost the title in the first place. Strowman retaining the WWE Championship and having a solid reign is probably the best way for restoring some prestige and consistency to the title following recent events.

It remains to be seen what WWE’s plans are for “The Monster Among Men” moving forward, but most fans will likely agree that his title run has been a long time coming. He’s always been on the cusp of the main event, and now he has the opportunity to confirm why he belongs there.