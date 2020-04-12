Hilde Osland Flaunts Fabulous Curves In Sexy Workout Gear

Hilde Osland looked fresh-faced and fabulous in her latest social media share. On Sunday, the model posted a series of snaps to her Instagram account that featured her looking sharp and chic in form-fitting workout gear.

The Australian-based model was dressed in black. Her workout bra featured two sexy cutout sections just over her breasts, allowing some of her skin to peek through. Her jogging pants also had a cutout section at her waist. The model accessorized the outfit with layered necklaces and hoop earrings. She completed her sporty look with a pair of pink trainers.

Hilde’s update consisted of four photos that saw her modeling the outfit while spending some time outside. She did not sat where or when the pictures were taken, but she was standing next to a rock wall that positioned beside a row of shrubbery with red blooms.

In the fist image, Hilde stood at a slight side angle with one hip cocked to the side, flaunting her her curvy booty and toned legs. Her long hair fell in waves as she smiled at the camera.

The second picture was a close-up of Hilde from the front. The snap gave her followers a nice look at the bra as well as her flat abs and pretty face. She held one hand in her hair and one hand near her shoulder as she flashed a smiled.

Hilde showed off her backside in the third snap. The image captured all of her body, giving her fans a look at her backside and hourglass shape. She fluffed her hair, showing off her shapely shoulder and back.

The forth snap showed the model from the side as she gave the camera a serious look. Her arms were down, showing off her bustline.

In the caption, Hilde wrote that the workout gear was available from Bombshell Sportswear.

The post for a lot of love from her fans, with more than 37,000 of them hitting the like button before within an hour of her sharing it.

Some of her fans were quick to tell her how fantastic she looked.

“There’s only one bomb shell and that’s you. Absolutely stunning!” quipped one Instagram user.

“You are so beautiful and amazing and happy Easter hope you have a beautiful amazing day,” wrote a second admirer.

“Absolutely perfect,” raved a third follower.

“So lovely and sexy lady!” a fourth fan said.

Hilde has a knack for looking sexy in just about everything she puts on her body. Not too long ago, she flaunted her figure in a sexy tie-dye dress.