Joe Biden Lays Out Plan To Reopen American Economy Amid Coronavirus: ‘This Isn’t Rocket Science’

Joe Biden has laid out his blueprint for reopening the American economy, calling on the federal government to first take steps to address the medical crisis and ensure that hospitals have the proper supplies and equipment necessary to care for patients before allowing businesses to open again.

Biden, who became the Democratic Party’s presumptive nominee this week after Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders suspended his presidential campaign, detailed his plans for the economy in an opinion piece published in the New York Times. Biden said that as the coronavirus has forced states to shut down all non-essential businesses and led people to stay in their homes, Americans are growing anxious to know what will happen next and how the county will safely reopen.

“So far, the Trump administration hasn’t supplied an answer,” Biden wrote.

So the former vice president detailed his own plan for how to do it, saying there is still a need for social distancing among Americans while those addressing the crisis on the front lines are given the proper supplies and equipment. Biden called on Donald Trump to use the Defense Production Act to compel manufacturers to make these supplies.

“He needs to get the federal response organized and stop making excuses.” Biden wrote. “For more Americans to go back to their jobs, the president needs to do better at his job.”

Once the supply problems are addressed, Biden said there is a need for widespread and prompt testing, along with contact tracing that protects the privacy of Americans — which he said a recent inspector general report from Trump’s Department of Health and Human Services made clear is not anywhere close to happening.

Biden added that hospitals and health care systems must be ready to handle any further flare-ups that experts have said will remain likely until a vaccine is developed. In order to actually reopen businesses, Biden said he would consult with experts from across sectors, from large corporations to small businesses, and come up with a solid plan.

“This isn’t rocket science,” Biden wrote, “it’s about investment and execution.”

Trump has spoken frequently about reopening the American economy, but critics say he has yet to present a specific plan of how or when that would happen. He had been criticized for calling to reopen too early, which included expressing hope that Americans would be able to end self-isolation on Easter, a date much earlier than medical experts said would have been safe to do so.

As The Inquisitr reported, Trump said this weekend that his decision of how and when to reopen the economy would be “based on a lot of facts and a lot of instinct also.”