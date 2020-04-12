Prince Harry And Meghan Markle’s Move To The U.S. Reportedly May Not Be Permanent

Harry has not made any move toward applying for a green card.

Last month, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle made their move from Canada to Los Angeles, where they are currently living. Now, new reporting in The Daily Star (via The Times) suggests that while Los Angeles is their current city of residence, it may not be their ultimate home.

One source has suggested that Harry will not be applying for a green card or U.S. citizenship in the immediate future.

“The Duke has not made an application for dual citizenship and I don’t think he will apply for a green card at any point,” the source said.

If Harry were to apply for U.S. citizenship, he would be required to renounce the titles he still retained after his separation from the royal family. At this time, it’s unclear whether Harry is in the country on the 90-day visa waiver program, or whether he’s received diplomatic or special status to be in the country. If Harry were to apply for a green card, he would be allowed to live and work in the U.S. permanently.

Given the nature of the crisis around COVID-19, it’s possible that Harry simply hasn’t made time to apply yet, but it could be a signal that the couple is not planning to make Los Angeles a permanent home.

This reporting comes just days after Harry and Meghan made their official exit from the royal family at the end of March. Even before the couple moved to Los Angeles, there was speculation that it would be their final destination, in large part because it’s where Meghan is originally from.

Meghan’s mother, Doria Ragland, still lives in the city, and reporting from The Sun suggests that the couple realized that they wanted to make L.A. their home.

The couple apparently “realized Canada would not work out for various reasons and they want to be based in the Los Angeles area. They have a big support network there…Meghan has lots of friends there and, of course, her mum, Doria,” the source said.

As a result of the coronavirus pandemic, though, a report in The Sun suggests that Meghan is “heartbroken” because she has been unable to see her mother since she and Harry moved to L.A. A source told the publication that because of her age, Meghan’s mother had to be careful not to expose herself to the virus, which meant that even though she only lives 10 miles away from her daughter, the two of them have not been able to see one another.