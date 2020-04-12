Michelle Money’s Daughter Brielle Makes Huge Strides Forward In Post-Accident Recovery

The Bachelor and Bachelor in Paradise star Michelle Money and her ex-husband Ryan shared some big, positive updates this weekend on their daughter Brielle. The teen had been in a medically-induced coma in the ICU for nearly two weeks after a skateboarding accident, but it seems she’s now making serious strides toward recovery.

Michelle has been sharing updates throughout this difficult journey and a few days ago she said that Brielle’s condition was definitely turning for the better. In a new post on Saturday, The Bachelor star shared an emotional video about where things stand now.

In her video, Michelle thanked everybody for all of their support these last couple of weeks. She admitted that she had never imagined that so many people would step up and follow along in this journey and she emphasized how grateful she is to have had all of the prayers and support.

She then explained that at this point, she needs to make a change in how much she is sharing. Michelle said that she feels that going forward, Brielle needs to be the one to decide what and how much of this to share. Michelle wants to honor her daughter’s privacy, and she feels that she needs to be entirely present for Brielle at this stage of her recovery.

Luckily, it seems that this decision to move forward with more privacy comes as a result of good news in Brielle’s recovery, not bad. Michelle didn’t share much about Brielle’s progress since her previous updates. However, she did indicate that Brielle is going to pull through this, major progress considering how frightening the situation appeared in its early days.

Brielle’s dad Ryan shared an update via his Instagram page on Saturday too. He noted that Brielle had been moved from the pediatric intensive care unit to the neuroscience trauma unit, which is a big step forward. Ryan said that Brielle is doing really well and that everybody’s prayers have been heard and answered.

Ryan noted that they have all the time and energy that Brielle needs from them and it sounds as if the entire family is now at an important transition point in this process. He also explained that they have high hopes and know that Brielle is tough.

The teen has made significant strides in this past week. Last Sunday, Michelle and Ryan were both struggling after their daughter had a very rough night. The Bachelor star later noted that the time everybody joined together to pray as she had requested is exactly when the teen’s condition started to change for the better.

Michelle may have understandably decided to step back from social media for now, but people will surely get some sort of update again on Brielle’s recovery when the time is right. Both Michelle and Ryan seem confident now that their daughter will pull through this, although there are still a lot of unknowns as the teen works through this terrifying ordeal.