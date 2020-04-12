Aylen Alvarez Rocks A Skimpy Bikini While Lounging By The Pool And Snacking On Strawberries

Aylen Alvarez showed off her famous curves in another skimpy bikini in her latest Instagram share. It is the Cuban model’s second swimwear look in as many days and certainly came as a delight to her 3.7 million followers on the social media platform.

Aylen’s most recent skin-baring look debuted to her feed on Saturday afternoon and became an instant hit with her fans. The image captured the 33-year-old relaxing outside on a large lounge chair by the pool while indulging in a good book and snacking on plump red strawberries. A small awning over the seat provided the star a bit of shade as she relaxed outside, however, an ample amount of sunlight still hit her toned legs.

Of course, a day by the water called for the perfect swimwear and Aylen’s certainly did not disappoint. As an ambassador for the popular online retailer Fashion Nova, she naturally slipped into a sexy bikini from the brand, which she noted in the caption of her post was called the “Margarita Mami High Waisted Two-Piece.” The set resembled the fruit that Aylen was eating and was red with white polka dots and thick white bands, and had a very revealing design that showed some serious skin.

Aylen stunned in the swimwear’s halter-style top that showcased her toned arms and shoulders thanks to its thin straps. It fell low on her chest, exposing an eyeful of cleavage that was further enhanced by its underwire-style cups.

The bottoms were mostly hidden in the steamy shot, however, it was quite obvious that the garment was equally as risque as the top half of Aylen’s look. It had a daringly high-cut style that left her sculpted thighs and curves well on display. Meanwhile, its thick waistband sat high up on her hips to accentuate her hourglass silhouette.

The brunette bombshell kept her accessories to a minimum, adding only a pair of trendy white sunglasses that were perched on top of her head. She was also done up with a full face of makeup that included a peach-colored lip and blush, and thick coat of mascara.

Unsurprisingly, fans flooded Aylen’s latest social media appearance with love. It has racked up more than 26,000 likes after 19 hours of going live, as well as 350-plus comments, many of which were filled with compliments.

“You’re looking so cute and sexy in that bikini, what an awesome sight,” one person wrote.

Another fan called Aylen a “stunning goddess.”

“Quarantine goals,” a third follower quipped.

“Wow you are perfect,” commented a fourth admirer.

Aylen’s most recent bikini look follows up another one that was arguably even more risque. On Friday, the model slipped into a strapless two-piece that was in a bold leopard-print pattern that perfectly suited her curvaceous figure. That look proved popular as well, earning over 51,000 likes.