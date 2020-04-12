Katelyn Runck Slays In A Striped Jumpsuit

Katelyn Runck thrilled her 2.2 million Instagram followers with her latest Instagram update, a stunning duo of snaps in which she rocked a striped white jumpsuit. The pictures were taken in Fargo, North Dakota, as she included the location in the geotag of the post. She also made sure to credit the photographer, Lee LHGFX photography, who she has worked with many times before.

In the first snap, Katelyn posed next to a large planter with a variety of green plants within it. The plants towered over Katelyn, adding a spring vibe to the shot. Several chairs were visible in the background, and the floor behind her featured a neutral pattern. However, the focal point of the shot was Katelyn’s sculpted physique in her chic ensemble.

Rather than opting for a figure-hugging outfit, Katelyn decided to celebrate Easter in a jumpsuit that skimmed over her curves. The top featured a straight neckline that revealed just a hint of cleavage, and two columns of buttons down the front. The jumpsuit had a belted waist which accentuated her hourglass physique by cinching in her slim waist. The fabric on the bottoms skimmed over her hips before cascading down, draping over her thighs in a loose-fitting silhouette.

The vertical stripes of the ensemble made Katelyn look long and lean, and her hair cascaded down her chest in a simple blow-out. She held a pair of sunglasses in one hand and draped her other hand on her neck as she stared at the camera with a seductive expression.

In the second snap, Katelyn showed off a bit more of her ensemble in a shot taken from a different perspective. The jumpsuit had thick straps that looked stunning against her sun-kissed skin, and she paired the look with neutral shoes for a monochromatic outfit. Katelyn put on the sunglasses she had been carrying, rocking the white frames indoors.

More of her background was visible in the second shot, and it seems that the photo may have been taken in a hotel. Katelyn posed next to a bar stool, and a bellboy trolly was visible in the background. Natural light filled the space, making for a stunning image.

Katelyn’s followers absolutely loved the chic double Instagram update, and the post racked up over 6,600 likes within just one hour. It also received 543 comments from her eager fans.

“So elegant!!” one fan commented.

“Gorgeous,” another fan said, followed by a string of heart eyes emoji and heart emoji.

“I love your amazing outfit,” another follower added.

“Always so beautiful,” one commented.

While her most recent ensemble didn’t showcase much of her skin, Katelyn has also shared plenty of snaps that are a bit more revealing with her fans. Just yesterday, as The Inquisitr reported, she shared an update in which she rocked a black sports bra and tiny boy shorts that left little to the imagination.