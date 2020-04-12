Walt Disney World Will Furlough 43,000 Park Employees Starting April 19

The company will lay off many of its employees as a result of the park's closure.

Because of park closures related to the coronavirus, Walt Disney World will furlough 43,000 park employees beginning on April 19. The announcement came from the Service Trade Council Union, which represents the park’s employees, and was delivered during a Facebook Live session on Saturday. In the session, union representatives said they were not pleased by the move.

“This is a decision that the union donesn’t like. However, it’s within the company’s right to lay off and furlough employees in this situation,” said Eric Clinton, the president of Unite Here!.

Unite Here! represents full-time cast members working at Disney World at every level, from custodial through vacation planning. The Service Trade Council is a larger umbrella organization that combines all of the relevant local unions. In this situation, the unions said that they’re bargaining power could not prevent the furlough of thousands of workers.

In a statement to The Wrap, representatives from Walt Disney World said that they had managed to reach an arrangement with the union to continue some services.

“We are pleased to have reached an agreement with the Service Trades Council Union that will maintain members’ health insurance benefits coverage, educational support and additional employee assistance programs during a temporary furlough effective April 19. This agreement provides an easier return to work when our community recovers from the impact of COVID-19. We are grateful to have worked together in good faith to help our Cast Members navigate these unprecedented times,” a representative for the park said in a statement.

Walt Disney World has been closed since March 16 as a result of the coronavirus pandemic. The company first announced that furloughs would be coming on April 2, but did not specify how many workers would be furloughed at that time, or which workers were classified as “non-essential.”

Since the announcement, the furloughs have sparked some controversy. Furloughed employees maintain some benefits, including health insurance. However, because they are still employees of the park, they are not eligible to apply for unemployment, which means they may not have an immediate income stream to pay for food or housing. The precise details of the furlough arrangement at Disney World have not been specified.

Following its initial closure on March 16, Disney announced late last month that it would be extending closures for both Disney World and Disneyland indefinitely. The original closures were only set to last through the end of March, but it’s currently unclear when the parks will be open to guests again.