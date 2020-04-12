Some Parents Are Opting Out Of Virtual Learning For Their Kids, Claim They Don’t Have The Time To Help Them In

One mom named Sarah Parcak went viral after she posted on social media to say that she refuses to homeschool her son.

Due to COVID-19 schools across the nation are closed and parents are having to adjust to teaching their children from home and assisting them with virtual learning. Nevertheless, some parents are opting out of virtual learning for their children, claiming they don’t have the time to assist them with it, according to Today.

Sarah Parcak is one of the parents who opted out of virtual learning for their child. She went viral after posting on Twitter about her decision to forego trying to homeschool her 7-year-old son Gabriel who is in the first grade. She explained that she and her husband both work full time and don’t have the spare hours in a day to work with their child academically. She is an archeologist and University of Alabama at Birmingham professor. Meanwhile, her husband Greg Mumford is an Egyptologist.

The pair share household responsibilities such as cooking but do not have any interest in trying to share homeschool duties. Thus, Parcak emailed Gabriel’s teacher and told her that he would no longer be participating in his classroom’s virtual learning classes.

“We just wrote a hard email. I told our son’s (lovely, kind, caring) teacher that, no, we will not be participating in her “virtual classroom”, and that he was done with the 1st grade. We cannot cope with this insanity. Survival and protecting his well being come first,” she wrote in a controversial tweet.

The question many parents might wonder regarding Parcak’s decision is whether or not her son will face setbacks academically and be behind his fellow classmates when he starts second grade in the fall.

Jon E. Pedersen, dean of the University of South Carolina College of Education, explained that while this may be the case, there will likely be many students in the same boat. He emphasized that during this stressful and confusing time, it is more important to cater to a child’s mental state than their academic level.

“Could this mean that there is a lag in their learning? Of course. But they will not be alone and most schools in the coming year will need to deal with the issue of what was ‘missed’ during this crisis. The academic aspects of learning can be made up. We can recover from this,” he said.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, many parents have been struggling with virtual learning, even celebrities. Sheinelle Jones of the Today Show gave an update regarding the stress of homeschooling from her bathroom, where she hid to get a brief break from her three children.