Tahlia Hall Leaves Little To The Imagination In A Revealing Sheer Bodysuit: ‘Thotting It Up For Easter’

Tahlia Hall flaunted her enviable curves in a skimpy bodysuit for her latest Instagram photo that left her fans speechless. The Australian model posted the NSFW snapshot on Easter Sunday.

In the new update, Tahlia looked nothing short of stunning in a black bodysuit that was made from a sheer material with intricate lace detailing. The skimpy outfit gave fans a glimpse of her bare chest underneath, as well as her ample cleavage from its plunging neckline. The outfit also boasted high leg cuts that accentuated her curvy hips. As the garment was see-through, she made sure her nipples were not completely exposed by blurring out the areas.

In the photo, Tahlia was sitting on the armrest of a cushioned chair. She posed by bringing her right hand on the back of her waist, while tilting her head slightly to the side, her left hand touching her temple. She looked directly at the camera and gave a sultry gaze. It is also important to note that the photo seemingly had a warm filter that made her flawlessly, tanned skin more prominent. Also, the color of her bodysuit was a nice contrast to her sun-kissed look.

The 22-year-old wore her signature makeup that consisted of matte foundation, sculpted brows, several coats of mascara, a hint of blush, and nude lipstick. She left her long, blond hair down and wore a bunny ears headband in celebration of Easter. It was styled in sleek, straight strands that hung over her back. She accessorized with two layers of gold necklaces, a bangle, and a pair of stud earrings.

In the caption, Tahlia wrote about how she dressed up for the special day. As for the brand of her lingerie, she did not mention anything about it on the post.

Fans from all over the globe loved the newest update, as it earned more than 24,000 likes and over 460 comments — and those numbers continue to grow by the minute. Many of her followers flocked to the comments section to let her know how amazing she looked, while some others thanked her fr uploading a provocative picture. Some of her online admirers were short on words but still expressed their admiration by using emoji.

“Wow! Happy Easter, indeed. You’re gorgeous and so sexy!” one of her followers commented on the post.

“The perfect Easter bunny! I am in love with you. You have beautiful hips and stunning blue eyes,” gushed another admirer.

“I can’t cope with this much hotness in one pic,” said a third social media user.