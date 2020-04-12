Spoilers For ‘General Hospital’ Detail Chaos & Stress Ahead For Lulu

During the week of April 13, General Hospital spoilers indicate that Lulu is going to be thrown into several tough situations. She apparently will be getting hit with emotional challenges from all sides and she will lean on her mother Laura to navigate what’s ahead.

Recently, Brook Lynn asked Dustin to write some songs with her since she finally got out of the restrictive recording contract with Linc. According to the new issue of Soap Opera Digest, during the week ahead, Lulu will drop Dustin off at Kelly’s to meet with Brook Lynn and start writing.

Despite Lulu’s efforts to facilitate and encourage this songwriting partnership, Brook Lynn will make a snarky remark to Lulu when they cross paths at Kelly’s. In this case, Brook Lynn will say something about Dante, a topic that always causes intense conflict between the two women.

Lulu will leave, seemingly without engaging with Brook Lynn much. General Hospital spoilers detail that Dustin will try to talk some sense into Brook Lynn, asking her to tone it down and try being at least somewhat nice to Lulu. Brook Lynn will agree to give it a go, but she will tell him that she expects the same in return from Lulu.

Dustin and Brook Lynn go way back. But what stood in their way when things got serious?

Lulu is still facing a tough custody battle over Charlotte with Valentin, although fans haven’t seen much of that lately. Now, however, that’s about to be revisited.

Laura is going to take the initiative to try to negotiate some peace in this custody battle. She is going to meet with Valentin in the days ahead with the intention of discussing how everybody can compromise and sort this out. Valentin will be ready to negotiate on this, seemingly in an unusually cooperative manner.

However, once Lulu arrives and is invited to join the conversation, she refuses to speak to Valentin. It sounds as if that quickly puts an end to the talk, but it leaves things unresolved in regard to the custody situation with Charlotte.

Valentin leaves the conversation, but it seems he sticks around and later sees Lulu struggling during a conversation with Laura. General Hospital spoilers reveal that the day will mark the anniversary of Dante’s departure, and Lulu gets quite emotional with Laura over it.

Apparently, Valentin sees this emotional breakdown of Lulu’s. However, it’s unclear at the moment whether he’ll somehow try to use this to his advantage or perhaps feel some sympathy and back off a bit.

According to Soap Central, a message of some sort intended for Lulu will be shared with Laura. It’s not known whether that message is something coming from Valentin or perhaps something about Dante. Either way, it sounds as if it may be related to the emotional breakdown Lulu has with her mom.

Is there trouble on the horizon between Dustin and Lulu because of his connection to Brook Lynn? Is this upcoming reference to Dante a sign of anything wild on the horizon? General Hospital spoilers suggest that Lulu’s emotions will get the best of her as these challenges play out and viewers will see most of this take place during the week of April 13.