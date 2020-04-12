The ‘Tiger King’ Stars Say They’re ‘Loving’ Their Newfound Notoriety In New After-Show Special

Joel McHale interviewed many of the personalities from the original series in a new special now on Netflix.

Just when you thought they had vanished, the stars of Tiger King:Murder, Mayhem and Madness have returned to the spotlight. In a new special now available on Netflix, Joel McHale interviews the show’s various stars to discuss how the reaction to the show has changed their lives. According to People, John Reinke, Jeff and Lauren Lowe, Erik Cowie, Joshua Dial, John Finlay, Kelci “Saff” Saffery and Rick Kirkham all sat down for new interviews for the special. Each of the stars was interviewed separately and remotely in order to adhere to social distancing guidelines.

In the new special, the stars of the series discuss how they’re adjusting to their newfound fame.

“It’s a lot different actually. You’re waiting on somebody to come up to you. They care about the COVID-19, they want to shake your hand, get a picture with you. It’s pretty crazy,” Reinke said of the experience he’s had with people recognizing him in public.

Saffrey also said that he had been spotted in public, and each member of the cast said that they were much more high-profile now than they were before the documentary was released.

The responses to the actual documentary have been much more mixed. While some of the show’s cast thought that the documentary offered a reasonably fair portrayal, others were more unhappy with how their story had been presented.

“I was portrayed as a drugged-out hillbilly. And that was not me then. At that time, I was four to five years clean. When my daughter was born, I decided to never touch another drug again,” Finlay said in his interview.

He also told McHale that he did his interviews shirtless in order to “show off” his tattoos.

Kirkham said that he didn’t enjoy reliving his experience with Joe Exotic, the show’s central figure. In speaking with McHale, he said that he regretted ever meeting Exotic, and that his experience on the show still haunts him today.

“I will never get over it, I still have nightmares, Joel. I still have nightmares today. I had nightmares last night,” Kirkham said.

He said that he wanted to put this chapter of his life behind him, but he can’t because of things like the docuseries which continuously shine a light on it. Although he’d had to relive a lot of trauma as the show has become a phenomenon, he said the one good thing to come out of it was the awareness people have about the way tigers are mistreated in parts of America.