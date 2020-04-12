Dak Prescott Rep Reportedly Denies QB Threw 30-Person Party Amid Coronavirus Outbreak

Dak Prescott recently came under fire for supposedly throwing a birthday party for a friend that had more than 30 invitees. Now he’s reportedly denied at least parts of the report.

The Dallas Cowboys quarterback has been busy waiting for a new contract extension this offseason. It appears sitting and waiting made him a little stir crazy.

Earlier this week, TMZ reported Prescott decided to throw a bash for one of his friends. Among the invitees were a couple of other Cowboys’ players, including star running back Ezekiel Elliot. The reports of Elliott being at Dak’s house and the party itself don’t seem to be in dispute. The site secured pictures of revelers eating and drinking and -most notably – not staying six-feet away from one another.

TMZ also pointed out Texas Governor Greg Abbott is one of those who have issued orders that are supposed to keep any gatherings to 10 people or less. It appears Prescott can’t plead ignorance about that order, because the site also acquired an image and information about a sit-down dinner where only 10 people were invited.

It was clear from that image that while the group was technically following the orders of the Texas governor, the table was set up so guests would have been sitting elbow to elbow.

Not long after the story of Prescott’s gathering broke, The Fort Worth Star-Telegram reported police were alerted to the get-together, but couldn’t verify the Cowboys star’s soiree violated any social distancing rules. A spokesman for the department said because they couldn’t confirm the 30-person party, they could only remind Prescott and the people they did find there, about the CDC guidelines regarding the coronavirus outbreak.

Someone the paper called “a source close to Prescott” also commented on the report. That representative claimed the quarterback didn’t throw a party that had more than 30 people. They also claimed he didn’t violate any social distancing requirements.

None of the photos acquired by TMZ definitively show the number of revelers rumored to be at Prescott’s party. What has been confirmed is that the Cowboys player has shrugged off social distancing rules before.

The quarterback came under fire last week when a video of he and former Cowboys receiver Dez Bryant posted a video showing the two working out together. Not long after the video surfaced, a picture of Prescott, Bryant, and several other people standing shoulder to shoulder, with their arms wrapped around each other, made the rounds on social media as well.