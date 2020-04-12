Boris Johnson Released From The Hospital After COVID-19 Battle That Had Placed Him In Intensive Care

'All of his thoughts are with those affected by this illness,' said a spokesperson.

United Kingdom Prime Minister Boris Johnson has been released from a London hospital after having recovered from COVID-19, the respiratory illness caused by the novel coronavirus. Johnson had, for a time anyway, been intensive care while he battled the disease.

As BBC News reports, though he’s been released from the hospital, Johnson, 55, still has a long road of recovery ahead of him. He’ll be retreating to the English countryside to recuperate at Chequers, the official country residence of serving UK prime ministers since 1921.

How long he’ll be out of commission remains unclear. However, Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab has suggested that the Prime Minister may have to spend up to a month recovering. It’s a sentiment shared by Johnson’s father, Stanley Johnson, who has publicly said that the younger Johnson needs to “take time” to get better.

While he recuperates, Johnson will be joined by his fiancee, Carrie Symonds, who is due to give birth in two months. She, too, has been self-isolating with symptoms of COVID-19, but has not been tested.

Meanwhile, Raab will function as the country’s ersatz Prime Minister in Johnson’s stead.

In a statement, Raab said that Johnson is grateful for the care he received while being treated.

“He wishes to thank everybody at St Thomas’ for the brilliant care he has received. All of his thoughts are with those affected by this illness,” Raab said.

Jack Taylor / Getty Images

Similarly, Dr. Ian Abbs, chief executive St. Thomas’ hospital, noted that other patients in the hospital were still able to receive top-notch care while the Prime Minister was being treated there.

“It is a great credit to the exceptional professionalism of clinical teams… that we have been able to care for the prime minister so effectively, whilst continuing to deliver equally high standards of care to all of our patients,” he said, adding that he would like to remind everyone to continue to stay home to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

As reported at the time by The Inquisitr, Johnson was transferred to the Intensive Care Unit an April 6, after having been hospitalized days previously for COVID-10. The Prime Minister had been open about his symptoms of the illness since a couple of weeks earlier, saying at the time that he was self-isolating and continuing to lead the country in its fight against the coronavirus, albeit from his home.

That the Prime Minister had come down with COVID-19 had raised concern that Johnson may have exposed other members of the British government to the illness, as the U.K. leader’s official residence is filled with cramped spaces, and officials hold meetings in tightly-packed rooms.