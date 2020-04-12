Arianny Celeste Sizzles In A Sexy Skin-Baring Outfit

UFC ring girl Arianny Celeste thrilled her 3.3 million Instagram followers with her latest post, a smoking hot update in which she rocked a sexy skin-baring ensemble crafted from a crocheted material.

Arianny posed in a breathtaking location, with tall grass surrounding her and the ocean visible in the background. However, she kept the exact spot a mystery for her followers, adding the geotag of “Our Secret Place” to the post.

The snap was captured by photographer and actor Taylor King, who Arianny tagged in the picture itself as well as in the caption of the post. She rocked a smoking hot two-piece set that showcased her curves to perfection.

Her top was a cropped top that featured a low-cut neckline which exposed a tantalizing amount of cleavage. Thin straps stretched around her neck, and the bottom featured a row of tassels all along it. The entire top was crafted from a crocheted material that offered scandalous peeks at her body, and the cropped length meant that her toned stomach was on full display.

Arianny paired the top with a matching miniskirt made from the same material. The miniskirt had a high-waisted fit which accentuated her slim waist, and it clung toe very inch of her pert derriere and toned thighs. The skirt likewise had a row of tassels that started at one hip and cascaded to the opposite thigh, drawing even more attention to her curves.

Arianny’s long brunette locks cascaded down her back in voluminous curls, and she added a few accessories to finish the look. Arianny had on a pair of circular statement earrings, as well as several bracelets in mixed metals.

She gazed off into the distance for the gorgeous shot, and the stunning natural lighting highlighted her beauty to perfection. Arianny’s fans loved the sizzling update, and the post racked up over 36,500 likes within just 14 hours, including a like from blond bombshell Lindsey Pelas. It also received 346 comments from her eager fans within the same time span.

“This is fire,” one fan said simply.

“I love the creativity in your posts,” another follower added.

“Goddess vibes,” one fan said, adding several emoji to the comment including heart eyes emoji and flame emoji.

“What a beautiful place for a beautiful woman,” another commented.

Arianny has been thrilling her eager Instagram followers with all kinds of sexy updates lately, from selfies taken at home to sizzling throwbacks. Just a few days ago, as The Inquisitr reported, she shared a snap from her first photoshoot with photographer Chris Cruz. In the picture, Arianny rocked a sheer black bra and unzipped hoodie for a sexy look.