Gia Macool Flaunts Cleavage & Bare Thigh In Revealing Dress

Gia Macool has shared yet another sultry update to her Instagram page. The model looked drop-dead gorgeous while she flaunted her cleavage and bare thigh in a revealing dress.

Gia’s maxi dress was made from a silky green fabric. The number had thin shoulder straps and a plunging neckline that gave her followers a nice look at her voluptuous chest. Ruffles along the neckline also drew the eye to her bosom. The dress also featured a thigh-high slit with a ruffle along the edge. The back was open, with just a few thin straps crossing her back. She paired the dress with black stilettos that strapped around her ankles.

The model’s update was a video that featured her outside on a patio. The clip started in slow motion as she held the side of her dress and waved it open as she put one leg forward. She then spun around and gave her followers a look at her back in the dress. After she faced the camera, she began to walk toward it with a sultry expression on her face. She continued to hold the side of her dress open, allowing her leg to show as she sashayed toward the camera. The clip returned to normal speed as she walked by the camera out of view.

Gia wore her long tresses over one shoulder. Her makeup application included smokey eye shadow, blush on her cheeks, and a rose shade on her lips.

In the caption, she wrote a positive message. She also said that the dress was available through online retailer Hot Miami Styles.

The post got lots of love from hundreds of her fans. Some even thanked her for sharing sexy content while they were staying at home.

“Wow, is the only word to describe this! Keep posting, this self isolating business is making us crazy, but you’re keeping us sane,” one admirer wrote.

“Love seeing your beautiful vids and when you slay wearing amazing outfits You look gorgeous in this dress, loved its color especially,” a second follower told her.

“My phone just blew up!!! Your beauty is astonishing,” commented a third Instagram user.

“Gorgeous! That’s a beautiful dress,” said a fourth fan.

Gia knows how to rock just about every outfit she wears. From bikinis to lingerie, she looks good in it all. Not too long ago, she looked smoking hot in a pink latex dress that fit her body like a glove.