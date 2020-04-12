Kris Bryant Announces Birth Of First Child After Months Of Teasing

Kris Bryant was making the rounds quite a bit before professional sports took an extended hiatus. The Chicago Cubs third baseman seemed to be finding new confidence in front of microphones and cameras during the team’s spring training. Among the topics, he spent the most time talking about was the upcoming birth of his first child. Now the day has arrived, and Bryant is officially a proud papa.

Bryant has been talking about the impending arrival of his son since he announced on Instagram last November that his wife Jessica was pregnant. Kyler Lee was born last Tuesday, and Bryant took to Twitter to show off his new kid earlier this week.

While Bryant’s comments to the media this winter were mostly about what he thought about still being a member of the Cubs, he managed to slide in comments about his excitement about being a father into conversations as well.

As Paul Kasabian of Bleacher Report points out, the unifying thread in Bryant’s comments about Jessica’s pregnancy was that he was quite excited to be a dad.

“I think this is really what I’ve been put on this Earth to do, is be a dad. Obviously I play baseball pretty good, but I’m just so excited [for] this new journey with my wife and my family. Honestly, I think this is going to be one of the best years of my life.”

Those comments – it should be noted – were before baseball, and most other activities that require large groups of people were canceled due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Kasabian added Bryant talked about Kyler not following in his footsteps. The Chicago Cubs star said he thought his son would go on to be a musician. The slugger said his boy was going to be a “rock star.”

Bryant went on to say he was going to put whatever musical instruments he could find into the kid’s hands to get him to find a love of music. The Cubs’ player later added his dad would likely give Kyler a baseball bat, and he’d forget all about music.

As has been the case for most people during the social distancing regimen, the Bryants are having to celebrate the birth of their first child while being sequestered from the rest of the world. They did get quite a few revelers on social media commenting on the birth announcement, including the likes of former Chicago Cubs great Fergie Jenkins and the official Twitter account for MLB.