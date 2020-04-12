‘One Piece’ Episode 928 Recap, Spoilers: Kyoshiro Kills Komurasaki, Nami Defeats Orochi

The latest episode of One Piece, which is titled “The Flower Falls! The Final Moment of the Most Beautiful Woman in the Land of Wano!,” featured the commotion at the Flower Capital involving Shogun Kurozumi Orochi, Komurasaki, Kyoshiro, Nico Robin, Nami, Brook, and Shinobu. The episode started with Shogun Orochi using his devil fruit ability to transform into an eight-headed monster.

After being disrespected and embarrassed in front of his subordinates, Shogun Orochi got mad and decided to punish Komurasaki. Shogun Orochi bit Komurasaki’s body but he was having second thoughts about killing her. With his desire to make Komurasaki’s his wife, it seems like Shogun Orochi was still willing to forgive the beautiful courtesan if she would apologize and regret her actions.

However, Komurasaki remains unapologetic and looks like a woman who has accepted her fate to die. One Piece Episode 928 featured one of Shogun Orochi’s most loyal allies, Kyoshiro, in action. Seeing Komurasaki continuously disrespecting Shogun Orochi, Kyoshiro decided to make a move and put the matters in his own hands.

Kyoshiro drew his sword and slashed Komurasaki’s body. Everyone, including Shogun Orochi, was shocked by Kyoshiro’s action. An angry Shogun Orochi immediately approached Kyoshiro and asked for an explanation for killing Komurasaki. Kyoshiro said that even without his orders, anyone who does such a thing to the shogun of the Land of Wano should be sentenced to die. Though he’s still mad, Shogun Orochi seems to understand Kyoshiro’s decision to end Komurasaki’s life.

Unfortunately, it didn’t stop him from wreaking havoc in his own mansion. One Piece Episode 928 showed Shogun Orochi chasing Toko, whom he blames for the death of Komurasaki. Shogun Orochi said that if Toko didn’t laugh at him during the banquet, Komurasaki would still be alive right now. Robin tried to save Toko by helping her escape from Shogun Orochi’s mansion.

However, before they could get out of Shogun Orochi’s sight, the Orochi Oniwabanshu surrounded them. Luckily, two members of the Straw Hat Pirates, Nami and Brook, arrived to save Robin and Toko. Brook, who used his devil fruit power to transform into a ghost, succeeded to scare the Orochi Oniwabanshu, who mistook him for a specter. Meanwhile, Nami decided to face Shogun Orochi herself.

Nami brought out Zeus and fed her with three weather eggs. After Zeus’ body was filled with electrical charges, Nami summoned strong lightning and dropped it on Shogun Orochi. Nami’s attack was powerful enough to defeat Shogun Orochi and his subordinates. The final scenes of One Piece Episode 928 featured Nami, Robin, and Toko escaping from the Flower Capital while riding Shinobu’s giant kite.