Shantal Monique Sizzles In Bikini Top & Daisy Dukes While Grilling Outside

Shantal Monique got things on her Instagram page cooking with her latest share. She uploaded a series of photos that featured her grilling steaks in a tiny bikini top and a pair of Daisy Duke shorts.

Shantal looked like she was ready for a day of fun and relaxation in the pictures. Her bikini top was a bright red color that was sure to capture the attention of her fans. It featured triangle-shaped cups that flaunted her cleavage. Her denim shorts were a mid-rise style that highlighted her figure. She also sport a red baseball cap.

Shantal’s post consisted of three snapshots that showed her outside on a deck near a pool. She was standing by a grill, which she happened to be promoting.

In the first image, Shantal stood beside the grill, which was on table beside her. Her long blond hair fell over one shoulder, drawing the eye to her voluptuous chest. She arched her back slightly, showing off her flat abs and curvy hips. She posed with one knee bent, flaunting her toned thighs. She placed one hand on the table while she looked at the grill.

The second snapshot was a close-up of her midsection as well as the grill. The picture gave her fans a better look at her chest in the skimpy bikini top. Her flat abs were also prominent. She placed one hand in her pocket and held a pair of tongs in her other hand. Two steaks could be seen browning under golden lights in the grill.

The third image captured Shantal from above as she leaned toward the grill with a spatula. The snap showed off the smooth skin on her back and shoulders. She also flaunted her booty in the cheeky shorts.

In the caption, she plugged the grill.

Judging from the majority of the replies in the comments section, her fans seemed to be more impressed with how she looked than the grill.

“There’s a grill in that picture? Didn’t see it,” joked one admirer.

“What grill?? I don’t see a grill,” quipped a second Instagram user.

“You are much hotter than any grill… wow,” a third follower wrote.

“Wow!! I absolutely love this!! You’re so gorgeous Shantal!!” gushed a fourth fan.

