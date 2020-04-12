Laci Kay Somers Rocks Tiny Bikini That Leaves Little To The Imagination

Laci Kay Somers gave her fans an eyeful with her latest social media update. She uploaded a video clip to her Instagram account that showed her rocking a metallic bikini that left little to the imagination.

Laci’s bikini was made from a shimmery gold fabric that flattered her skin tone. The top had small triangle-shaped cups that left most of her chest exposed. The bottoms were a thong style, also showing off plenty of skin. Laci also wore a knit cap to complete her sexy look.

The clip showed Laci at home standing in a doorway. It began with her adjusting the top of her bikini, showing off underboob in the process. She tugged on the strings, making her chest bounce. She then tugged on the front of her bottoms before pulling up the side strings. She hopped a little bit, causing her breasts to jiggle while giving the camera a flirty smile. She flipped her hair over her shoulder and continued smiling at the camera as she leaned one elbow on the door frame. She tugged on her bikini bottoms with her other hand while moving side to side just a bit, showing off her flat tummy and hourglass shape.

The clip jumped to a scene that featured Laci from behind at a slight side angle. She tugged on her bottoms before holding her hands under her cheeks and flaunting her derrière. She looked over her shoulder and smiled at the camera before she squeezed her cheeks and tugged on her bikini strings one last time. She hopped and shook her booty from side to side before playfully sticking out her tongue before the video ended.

Laci wore her platinum hair down in waves. She framed her eyes with pink eye shadow, thick lashes and sculpted brows. The model wore blush on the apples of her cheeks and a pink gloss on her lips. She also sported a white polish on her nails. She added some bling to the look with a sparkly belly piercing.

Laci’s followers obviously loved the video, as more than 56,000 of them hit the like button within an hour of her sharing it. Many of them could not wait to tell her how sexy they though she looked.

“As a fan of yours over 7 years now you are just spectacular beyond words,” one admirer told her.

“Hot gorgeous babe,” said a second Instagram user.

“Absolutely stunning,” commented third fan.

“Your content is so fire,” a fourth follower wrote.

