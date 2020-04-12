Tarsha Whitmore Flashes Braless Cleavage In A Plunging, Form-Fitting Dress: ‘Happy Easter’

Tarsha Whitmore wished her Instagram followers a “Happy Easter” this morning with a pair of eye-popping photos wherein she put all of her gorgeous curves on display. The Aussie bombshell looked smoking-hot in a skintight white dress that flaunted her perky bosom and clung to her hips, flooring fans with the seductive look.

The slinky dress was a long-sleeved design and had a plunging neckline that fell far past her chest, exposing her deep cleavage for her audience to admire. The model upped the ante by choosing to go braless in the sexy dress, which flashed not only her busty assets but her toned midriff as well. The dress was cinched at the waist, accentuating her hourglass frame, and sported a ruched midsection that highlighted her lithe physique. Ruched details also adorned the hip and bust areas, adding chic and sophistication to the racy number.

The tight-fitting dress appeared to hem at the knee, although the photos didn’t capture the outfit in all of its entirety. The item boasted a discreet slit in the front, offering a glimpse of Tarsha’s pins. The sizzling blonde left her ample decolletage area unadorned, letting her fabulous dress and curves speak for themselves. She only added a bit of bling with a shiny ring on her finger and chose to go sans earrings.

Tarsha completed her look with an elegant glam, rocking a glossy dark-nude lipstick that called attention to her voluptuous lips. She wore a shimmering white eyeshadow to match her dress, as well as sleek eyeliner and long, curled lashes to further emphasize her deep brown eyes. Her makeup also included sculpted eyebrows, a generous amount of highlighter, and expertly done contouring, in addition to a peach blush on her porcelain cheeks. The stunner showed off her long, golden tresses perfectly coiffed in sumptuous waves that brushed over her shoulders.

The Australian beauty was party-ready, letting herself be photographed with a large wine glass in hand. The 19-year-old showed off her incredible figure as she cocked a hip to the side and put one leg in front of the other. The two photos offered little variety in terms of pose — one of them showed Tarsha gazing into the camera with slightly parted lips, whereas in the other her lips were pursed and she was looking to the side without actually turning her head. The background showed a stylish interior, which included a large dining table that was beautifully set for a family feast.

In her caption, Tarsha expressed her best wishes for the holiday celebration, sending fans her love via emoji. The model tagged British luxury brand House Of CB in her photos, crediting the label for her glamorous dress.

As expected, the double update was very well received by her fans, who appeared to be loving the posh look. Followers clicked the like button more than 8,200 times within the first hour of the post going live and left 120 messages under Tarsha’s photos.

“Happy easter [sic] beautiful hope you’re having a great time,” read one of the many comments that reciprocated the model’s holiday wishes.

“Stunning,” wrote another person, who added a white-heart emoji that appeared to mirror the color of Tarsha’s dress.

“Your dress is so nice!!” penned a third Instagram user, leaving a heart-eyes emoji.