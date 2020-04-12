Ric Flair Reveals Why He Joined TNA After WWE Retirement Match At ‘WrestleMania XXIV’

At WrestleMania XXIV in 2008, Ric Flair had ostensibly wrapped up his illustrious wrestling career, losing to Shawn Michaels in a dramatic Career-Threatening Match. A few years later, however, he effectively un-retired from the sport by signing with TNA (now Impact Wrestling) and staying there for the next two years. In a recent interview, the “Nature Boy” explained why he chose to come back to professional wrestling and play a key role for the company that was then considered WWE’s top North American rival.

“I needed the money. Very simple,” Flair said during a recent appearance on TheWrestling Inc. Daily Podcast, as quoted by the publication.

“I was paying alimony to three women at one time and lawyers. I got bombed as everyone hit me and then the IRS. It’s very simple – like [fellow WWE Hall of Famer Jim Ross] said, I needed the money.”

As he further explained, Flair wouldn’t have signed with TNA if he wasn’t so strapped for cash. While he said he was glad to be in the same locker room as Kurt Angle and Sting, the 71-year-old wrestling legend recalled that his time with TNA was a “disaster.” He added that this was especially true because he was working with backstage officials such as Eric Bischoff and Vince Russo, who allegedly didn’t treat him with respect.

"I'm sorry, I love you." ???? 12 years ago today, Ric Flair competed in his final WWE match at WrestleMania XXIV (via @WWENetwork)pic.twitter.com/BvBPFELTeA — B/R Wrestling (@BRWrestling) March 30, 2020

Flair’s decision to join TNA after seemingly calling it a career at WrestleMania XXIV has been the subject of much criticism, even during the middle of his run with the promotion. In an opinion piece published by Bleacher Report in 2011, Graham Matthews likewise noted that Flair un-retired because of financial issues but didn’t elaborate on the matter. He added that the then-62-year-old was seemingly competing despite his advanced age for no other reason but to “make a quick paycheck.”

In addition, Matthews was critical of the WWE Hall of Famer’s insistence on bleeding during his matches, calling this an “unnecessary” effect that wasn’t doing him any favors.

Following his departure from TNA, Flair returned to WWE in 2012, where he has since been used on occasion in a non-wrestling role. One of his more recent appearances took place at last year’s Crown Jewel pay-per-view, where he led a team of five current heel wrestlers against Hulk Hogan’s babyface group in a 10-man tag team match.

Despite the controversy surrounding his stint in TNA, Flair stressed to Wrestling Inc. that his final WWE match against Michaels is something he doesn’t ever want to forget, a moment that he feels is more memorable than “any Hall of Fame induction for any sport ever.”