Former ‘WWE’ Star Eva Marie Parades Curves & Muscles In Strapless Aqua Bikini

Natalie Eva Marie Coyle looked ravishing in her latest Instagram update. The former WWE wrestler took to social media on Saturday and posted a photo where she flaunted her sensational curves in an aqua bandeau bikini that left little to the imagination.

While many Instagram babes have flawless figures and curves to die for, most do not have the muscle to back it up. Eva Marie, however, still has the strong body of a top-performing athlete and it’s evident in the pic she shared with her fans over the weekend.

Eva Marie wore a strapless turquoise bikini that seemed just a tad for her magnificent cleavage that threatened to pop from their restrictive confines. She paired the top with its matching bottoms, a high-leg skimpy affair, and showed off her strong, defined legs.

The model flaunted her sun-kissed, bronzed skin and ripped abs, a testament to her fitness-obsessed lifestyle. And she highlighted her trim waist by drawing attention to her stomach with a belly ring that enticed fans to take a closer look.

Eva Marie is an edgy social media influencer. She wore her hair in a high ponytail away from her face. She sported a pair of aviators, and in the photo, she had her hands next to the sunglasses as if she had just adjusted them. Of course, this drew attention to her muscled biceps, triceps, and shoulder muscles. Eva Marie can still pack a punch if she chooses to do so.

The stunning snap had Eva Marie standing in front of a wall of rocks on a sunny day. She put her one leg in front of the other, and in doing so, flaunted her toned inner thighs. Every inch of the former wrestler was toned and ready for action as she bathed in the dappled sunlight.

Eva Marie has a staggering following of over 4.3 million people. Of course, when she skyrocketed to fame as a pro-wrestler, she racked up an impressive fan base. Many of them still ask her when she will return to the ring. But for now at least, Eva Marie is concentrating on building her brands NEM Fit, and NEM Fashion.

One fan took to the comments section to wax lyrical about Eva Marie’s beauty.

“Happy Saturday @natalieevamarie @nemfit ???????????????????? WOW!!!! Picture perfect shot! I absolutely love it! You look so unbelievably beautiful and incredibly hot in your bikini Natalie! ???????? You have such a breathtakingly beautiful and mesmerizing body! I love your incredibly beautiful and stunning six pack abs of steel! Keep the pump going and keep up the phenomenal and extraordinary job you’re doing with your fitness! You are awesome! ????????????????????”