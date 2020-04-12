Valerie Cossette Nearly Spills Out Of The Bottom Of Her Bikini Top While Posing On Her Bathtub

The Canadian beauty flashed her dangerous curves in an outrageous metallic two-piece.

Instagram sensation Valerie Cossette put her phenomenal curves and gorgeous ink on display in a new bikini shot shared with fans on Saturday. The sizzling brunette flaunted her voluptuous assets in an outrageously tiny swimsuit from Fashion Nova, showing off the look while posing on the edge of her bathtub. In her caption, the 26-year-old joked about turning the tub into a pool so that she could test out the two-piece while enjoying a swim, adding a sassy emoji.

The Bang Energy elite model was wearing an eye-popping metallic bikini crafted out of a unique fabric that sported a slightly iridescent sheen. Valerie commanded attention in the skimpy two-piece not only due to the swimsuit’s glittery look but its daring design as well. The two-piece was a triangle, string number consisting of a side-tie thong and a minuscule top that proved too small for her ample bust. The item had tiny ruched cups that sat wide apart from one another, completely exposing her deep cleavage and showing some major underboob.

The Canadian beauty nearly spilled out of the bottom of the scanty top, which was secured with only a tiny string running across the chest and tied around her neck with thin spaghetti straps. Likewise, the bottoms sported a deep, scooped waistline that fell far past her navel, showing off her toned belly. The thong was incredibly high-cut, fully baring her hips, and had narrow side straps that were pulled high on her waist, tying with large bows that draped down her curves.

The cheeky bikini was a light, skin-toned color that beautifully complemented Valerie’s glowing tan. The gorgeous brunette kept the accessories to a minimum, adding just a bit of glitz with a gold chain necklace that adorned her decolletage. She also showed off her shiny belly button piercing, and flaunted her numerous tattoos.

The babe was sitting with her knees closed, leaning one hand on the tub. Her other arm was raised to her neck, luring the gaze to her shoulder strap. The pose perfectly showcased her hourglass frame, offering a great view of her thighs. She glanced directly into the camera with a serene expression, softly tilting her head. Her long, raven tresses framed her face and were brushed over her shoulder, tracing the contour of her shapely chest.

The model put effort into her glam as well, rocking a winged eyeliner that highlighted her eyes. Her makeup also included sculpted eyebrows and long lashes, and a satin pink shade on her full lips.

Te steamy upload immediately became a fan favorite, racking up more than 67,100 likes and 910 messages. Among the commenters were fellow Bang Energy babe Nina Serebrova and Inked Vape model Pandora Blue, who left strings of heart-eyes emoji under the spicy photo.

American model Joselyn Cano also chimed in. “Wow,” she wrote, followed by a fire and heart-eyes emoji.

“Absolutely beautiful!!!!” gushed another Instagrammer, adding a pair of heart emoji.

“So much to love [heart emoji] here,” penned another person.

“Can I be the lifeguard lol,” one fan quipped in response to Valerie’s caption.