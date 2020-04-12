Hailee Steinfeld Flashes Her Bikini Top And Sculpted Abs During Beach Trip With Her Cute New Dog

Hailee assured her fans that she and Martini were practicing social distancing.

Hailee Steinfeld delighted her fans by leaving the safety of her home to head to the beach. On Saturday, the 23-year-old actress took to Instagram to share a set of photos that were snapped during her trip. They included a shot of the star flashing her bikini top, but Hailee’s adorable pet pooch was the focus of most of the pictures.

Hailee made sure to let her fans know that she and Tini the tiny terrier were practicing social distancing during their outing. Even though a stay-at-home order has been issued in California due to the COVID-19 outbreak, Hailee noted that it’s important to get fresh air and sunshine whenever possible. Luckily, she and Tini, which is short for Martini, seemed to have a long stretch of beach to themselves.

For her trip to the seashore, Hailee sported minimal makeup. She appeared to have a dusting of pink eye shadow on her eyelids, and she was possibly wearing matte pale pink lipstick. She had her brunette hair pulled back.

Hailee’s casual outfit consisted of a dark blue fleece top, matching Nike sweatpants, and white sneakers. She accessorized her warm and comfortable ensemble with a pair of gold hoop earrings and dark sunglasses.

In her first two photos, Hailee was wearing her sunglasses pushed up on top of her head. She was pictured cuddling Tini and kissing the top of the fluffy black-and-brown Yorkie’s head. The pup had a dusting of sand on her nose, so she’d obviously done a little exploring before the photos were taken.

In her third snapshot, Hailee was pictured holding Tini in the crook of her right arm. Her left arm was stretched up in the air, and she had her baggy top lifted up to reveal that she was wearing a black-and-white patterned bikini underneath it. A few of the Dickinson star’s fans noticed that her exposed stomach was looking pretty chiseled.

“Excuse you abs,” read one response to Hailee’s post.

“Im seeing abs,” another fan wrote.

Hailee’s collection of cute snapshots included a photo of Tini running around in the sand and a picture of Hailee and her pint-sized pet going for a stroll along the empty seashore. The actress was holding Tini and turning around to look back at the camera. The final image was a close-up shot of Tini panting.

While Hailee’s abs got some attention, most of the comments in response to her post were about her canine companion.

“Omg she’s the cutest little pup,” wrote one fan.

“The sand on martini’s nose is the most beautiful thing I’ve ever seen,” another commenter gushed.