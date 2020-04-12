Joe Giudice Is ‘Overwhelmed With Emotions’ After A Planned Easter Reunion With His Daughters Gets Canceled

On Saturday, Joe Giudice shared on his Instagram page that an Easter reunion with his daughters was canceled due to the coronavirus. Joe shared that the canceled trip made him feel “overwhelmed with emotions,” reports Us Weekly.

Joe is currently living in Italy. His four daughters, Gabriella, Milania, Audriana, and Gia, are living with their mother and Joe’s estranged wife Teresa Giudice in the United States. Joe is waiting for the verdict on his appeal against deportation.

In his Instagram post, Joe shared a touching video slideshow composed of photographs of his daughters from over the years. In the caption, he vented his frustrations and sorrow at not being able to see his family during the holiday weekend. He wrote that his girls are on his mind constantly, and he had been looking forward to seeing them this weekend.

Joe continued, saying that the holidays felt “emptier and less joyful” without his family around him. He ended his caption by expressing his sympathy for anyone else who was experiencing being apart from their loved ones during these trying times and wished his followers a happy Easter.

Many of Joe’s fans instantly flooded his comments section with messages of love and support.

“Makes me so sad that you can’t be with your family. God bless you Joe,” wrote one fan, trailing their comment with a red heart emoji.

“Thanks for sharing such beautiful family pictures. Memories are good for the soul. Stay strong. Happy Easter,” said another user.

“Happy Easter Joe, I’m sorry you can’t be with your girls,” chimed in a third person.

A fourth person added, “My heart goes out to you. Stay strong and safe. Happy Easter.”

A few hours after his original Instagram post, Joe followed up with another post thanking his followers for their support. His caption accompanied a short animation showing multi-colored hearts zooming out of frame.

To make matters worse, the Giudice family recently suffered a tragic loss. Family patriarch Giacinto “Nonno” Giudice recently passed away, devastating both the Giudice and Gorga family.

The Inquisitr previously reported that Teresa allegedly turned to Joe for support while dealing with the loss of her father. Even though Joe and Teresa are no longer together romantically, the two have remained close.

However, according to Us Weekly, Teresa “officially started divorce proceedings” just a few days ago. Her brother, Joe Gorga, also confirmed that their divorce was underway during a recent appearance on Watch What Happens Live.