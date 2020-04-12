Abby Dowse Flaunts Her Perky Posterior On Instagram: ‘Easter Booty’

Abby Dowse is proud of her firm rear end and wants everyone to know it. The Aussie bombshell showed off her pert posterior this morning in a workout photo that received plenty of acclaim from her Instagram followers, telling fans that she was “happy with how the gains are coming along.”

Snapped in her home gym, which the model has set up on her balcony, Abby put her sensational figure on full display in the shot. The 30-year-old posed from behind to showcase her sculpted derriere, while also flaunting her tiny waist and toned pins. The babe was standing on a workout mat with her legs widely parted, adopting an athletic stance as she grasped a pair of dumbbells in her gloved hands. She held one arm across her midriff and the other alongside her body, and glanced over her shoulder at the camera with a coy gaze and slightly parted lips.

The gorgeous blonde was wearing a pair of black booty shorts, which were a cheeky design perfect for showing off her assets and had a high waistline that accentuated her lithe physique. She coupled the shorts with a white crop top, which sported black spaghetti straps and had a small graphic print on one side portraying a set of lips with the tongue sticking out. Abby topped off her look with a black baseball cap, pulling her pony tail through the buckled back. Her training gear was complete with black workout gloves, white sneakers, and black-and-green ankle straps.

The photo gave fans a peek at her gym setup, as a variety of workout equipment could be seen dotted about on the floor. A large mirror mounted on the balcony wall showed a good view of her perky chest and trim midsection. Abby offered a more detailed look at her outfit in a few workout videos shared to her Instagram Stories. In her caption, the model told followers that she was feeling very motivated to keep working on her body and that she was enjoying “every training session.”

The update received a lot of love from Abby’s fans, who clicked the like button more than 13,700 times and left 315 comments on her post, all within the first hour of the photo going live. Followers admired her super fit figure and praised the stunner for her progress.

“Wow babe! You’re looking amazing!” read one message.

“And looking better than ever,” penned a second person, adding a heart-eyes emoji.

“Perfect body,” gushed a third Instagrammer, leaving three kiss-mark emoji.

“Your body reflects your zeal for training. Perfect. Happy Easter,” wrote a fourth fan, ending with a string of flattering emoji.

The fitness-centered upload comes after a slew of overly provocative photos that have tantalized fans over the past week. Just yesterday, the Aussie beauty flashed some major underboob in an outrageously cut-out swimsuit while showing off her gorgeous curves by the pool, as covered by The Inquisitr.