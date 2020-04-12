Jessica Killings Flaunts Her Killer Physique In A Stylish Velour Sweatsuit

Fitness model Jessica Killings showed off her killer figure in a velour sweatsuit by Fashion Nova in two new photos shared on her Instagram page yesterday. According to Jessica, the specific outfit she was wearing in the new pics is called the “soft and cozy velour set.”

In the sultry snaps, Jessica is seen posing at the beach while wearing her stylish outfit. In the first photo, Jessica’s hair blows in the breeze coming off the water while standing in the middle of a dirt path. She was photographed while fixing her hair and making an intense face at the camera.

Her chiseled stomach was on display, thanks to the cropped nature of her sweatshirt. The second photo was similar to the first, except Jessica faced away from the camera. She looked over her shoulder with her lips parted. Her form-fitting sweatpants hugged her thick booty, emphasizing her voluptuous curves.

Jessica accessorized her ensemble with oversized white-framed sunglasses. She also wore white sneakers with thermal socks to keep herself warm on the beach. To complete her overall look, Jessica wore a full face of makeup. Her glossy pink lips were the most eye-catching feature, and she used lip liner and frosted pink lipstick to make her plump lips pop.

Jessica’s fans loved the new pics, and several of her followers took to her comments section to respond to the question posed by her Instagram caption. She asked her fans to tell her about what they would appreciate most after the quarantine lifted.

Several of Jessica’s famous friends and colleagues also liked and commented on her photo, including Nina Serebrova, Dasha Mart, Valeria Orsini, Olivia Pierson, and Todd Gurley.

“Ugh how do you make a sweat suit looks so bomb,” wrote one fan.

“I thought u were Jlo…,” commented a second user, trailing their comment with three heart eyes emoji.

“That’s a curve I wouldn’t want to flatten…,” joked a third person.

“What’s the first thing your going to do after this quarantine is over,” asked a fourth user.

Jessica responded to their question and said she planned on visiting some of her friends.

Some fans couldn’t come up with the perfect thing to say, so they expressed their praise via emoji.

As a skilled fitness model and trainer, Jessica often shares workout tips and tricks with her 1.9 million Instagram followers. A few days ago, she shared a video that showcased her hot, gym-honed body and taught fans how to improvise workouts from the comfort of their homes.