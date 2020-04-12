Video Vixen Ayisha Diaz Flaunts Cleavage In A Low-Cut Bodysuit And Poses With Her Hairless Cat

The neckline of Ayisha's colorful bodysuit almost reached her bellybutton.

Ayisha Diaz showed off her bombshell figure in an eye-catching bodysuit that had a daring design. For her latest photoshoot, the model and music video vixen also cuddled with her cute Sphynx cat.

On Sunday, the 28-year-old Love & Hip Hop: New York star took to Instagram to share a snapshot of a bodysuit from her own online fashion store, Trendy Habits. Ayisha often puts her modeling skills to good use by using her incredible curves to make her wares look even better. However, the massive amount of cleavage she was pictured exposing took some of the focus off of the skintight garment she was wearing.

The bodysuit was mostly baby blue with an all-over white polka-dot pattern. The unusual print also featured dark blue splotches and a gold motif that included chains, starfish, and ornate floral baroque shapes.

The garment was sleeveless with wide shoulders, and the neckline plunged down in a deep V that almost reached Ayisha’s bellybutton. This design element lift little of her ample bust to the imagination.

The bodysuit also had high-cut leg openings that helped to highlight Ayisha’s curvy hips and shapely thighs. She accessorized her look with a pair of large gold hoop earrings, a designer watch, and two tennis bracelets. She was also wearing a chain necklace with a jewel-encrusted pendant that was shaped like a pound sign and a dollar sign.

Ayisha was wearing her dark hair parted to the side and pulled back in a chic chignon. She had her edges laid in a wavy design that perfectly framed her flawless face.

For her beauty look, Ayisha sported a glossy rose lip, contour on her sculpted cheeks, orange eye shadow, and feathery false eyelashes. In the caption of her post, she revealed that her falsies were from Pretty by Ashley.

Ayisha was pictured sitting on a dark velvet ottoman. She had her left arm curled around her wrinkly hairless cat, and the pink Sphynx had one paw resting on her chest.

As of this writing, Ayisha’s post has received over 22,000 likes from her 3.6 Instagram million followers. Many of her fans commented on her cute kitty.

“I swear I was so mesmerized, I didn’t even see that alien cat,” read one response to her photo.

“Omg you got a Sphynx. Another reason to love you,” another fan wrote.

“You’ve seen elf on a shelf now I present. Kitty on a t*tty,” a third commenter quipped.

Ayisha isn’t the only Love & Hip-Hop: New York cast member who has wowed her fans by rocking a revealing look. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Cyn Santana’s Instagram followers responded rather enthusiastically to a set of photos of the VH1 star rocking lingerie from Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty brand.