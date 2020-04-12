Ashley Resch Wears Bunny Ears & Leather Panties In Sexy Snap: ‘I Know Y’all Are Up’

Ashley Resch charmed her late-night Instagram followers by wearing a provocative outfit and adorable black bunny ears for a sexy snap. Ashley laid down on the wooden floor and struck a provocative pose while wearing leather panties and a matching corset.

The hottie appeared to be channeling her inner Playboy bunny as she accessorized her outfit with black high heels and white satin cuffs. Her outfit consisted of a black leather corset that gave way to scandalous undies that rode up her backside and revealed the spectacular globes of her behind. A strappy black belt wrapped around her waist cinched at the sides with silver snaps and buckles.

Ashley kicked up her legs behind her, resting one of her narrow heels against her booty as she made a sultry facial expression into the camera. Ashley extended one of her arms while bending the other one upward and placing the flat of her palm against the side of her face.

Several of Ashley’s tattoos were also on display, including one on her thigh and one on her forearm. Ashley completed her look with a full face of makeup. She painted her lips with matte nude lipstick and covered her face in a medium shade of foundation.

Ashley also thickened her lashes with mascara and used eyeliner. To finish off her application, Ashley dusted her eyelids with silver and gray eyeshadow and applied blush to the apples of her cheeks. She left her golden mane of curls loose, allowing them to hang freely around her face.

Ashley’s fans loved the sexy photo. It racked up more than 6,000 likes and over 100 comments. Many of her admirers thought she looked stunning and felt that her body looked magnificent in her alluring ensemble.

“Im uppppppppp!!!!! Daaaaaam babygurrrllllll,” gushed one fan, adding a kiss print emoji to their remark.

“That’s the sexiest bunny ever,” raved another admirer, inserting a 100 emoji, two red heart emoji, and three heart eyes emoji.

“Girl we are now!!! Let me go ahead a drop these likes on your page tonight lol,” wrote a third person. They added three heart eye emoji into the middle of their remark and punctuated it with praise hands and a big grin emoji.

“That’s a sexy Easter bunny!” exclaimed a fourth person. They emphasized their point with three flame emoji.

Earlier this month, Ashley shared a sultry snap of herself wearing a cropped pink hoodie and a tiny white thong that exposed her voluptuous rear end.