Daniella Chavez Flaunts Her Incredible Figure In A Skintight Nude Dress

Daniella Chavez is once again showing off her perfect hourglass figure on Instagram, and fans are loving her latest post. The Chilean beauty put her fantastic curves on display in a form-fitting nude dress in a pair of photos shared late last night, reeling in a flurry of compliments from her 12.8 million followers.

The double update showed Daniella posing on an elegant, dark-brown wicker sofa by a large, sunlit window. The sizzling blonde was on her knees on a white cushion, showing off her curvaceous frame from the profile. In the first pic, the model was facing the window and rested her hands on the white backrest pillow with a delicate gesture, all the while looking at the camera with a kittenish gaze and seductively parted lips. The second snap saw her reaching for the lens with her fingers fanned out, as if to stop the photo from being taken.

The Playboy hottie was wearing a strapless midi-dress that fit her like a glove, clinging to every curve in sight. The slinky number sat low on her chest, showing a tantalizing glimpse of sideboob. The model offered a close-up view of the outfit in her Instagram Stories, revealing that the dress exposed a generous amount of cleavage. The look particularly accentuated her sculpted waist, while also calling attention to her thighs and rear end.

Daniella accessorized the dress with a shiny, gold bangle bracelet and delicate drop-down earrings. She slipped on a pair of white Gucci sneakers for comfort, giving off both sultry and homey vibes in the sexy getup.

Daniella opted for a face-full of makeup in the shots, rocking an elegant glam that perfectly harmonized with the color scheme of her attire. The gorgeous blonde wore a skin-toned eyeshadow to match her dress, further highlighting her stirring gaze with winged eyeliner and plenty of mascara on her curled lashes. She plumped up her full lips with a glossy peach lipstick and added a bit of color to her cheeks with a peach blush. The model wore her long, golden tresses down and brushed over her shoulder, showing off her fabulous earrings, which were shaped like miniature coiled serpents.

In her caption, the South-American beauty reminded fans to stay at home, adding a growing-heart and house emoji for emphasis. The upload didn’t take long to captivate the attention of her followers, racking up more than 54,400 likes and 511 comments in just five hours of going live.

“So beautiful bab,” wrote Bosnian swimsuit model Dajana Gudic, ending her comment with a heart emoji.

American model Joselyn Cano also chimed in, leaving two heart-eyes emoji and a pair of fire emoji for the Chilean bombshell.

“Wow [heart-eyes emoji] Incredible,” read a third message, trailed by a string of blue-heart and fire emoji, both of them in triplicate.

“Stay safe and be strong,” penned a fourth follower.