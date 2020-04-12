Liz Katz Goes Makeup-Free For A Nude Photo: ‘These Photo Filters Do Some Crazy Things’

Cosplay model Liz Katz is known for sharing sexy photos of herself dressed as various characters from pop culture. However, in her latest Instagram share, Liz stripped down the bare essentials to show off her natural curves and beauty. She even opted to go make-up free for the snap.

However, even though Liz didn’t wear any clothing for her sultry pic, she did cover up her most revealing assets with a large purple cartoon bunny to prevent the image from being flagged by Instagram’s censors. In her caption, she teased that the photo filters do a lot of crazy things, although it doesn’t seem that the bunny was part of an actual filter. It looked more like a sticker added to the image afterward.

Liz did use a photo filter that heightened her naturally attractive facial features. The filter appeared to add some freckles across her nose and cheeks, in addition to adding a slightly airbrushed glow.

To pose for the image, Liz stood in what appeared to be a hallway. She set up the camera in front of her and then leaned forward with her arms folded across her chest to press her breasts together and create intense cleavage. Liz precariously placed the bunny so that its ears perfectly framed her cleavage. Her shapely hips and rear end were also visible in the image, along with some of her arm tattoos.

The stunner made a playful expression into the camera. Liz pursed her lips, making them look even plumper than usual. To complete her look, Liz pulled her hair up into a messy bun and wore a single hoop earring on her upper ear.

Liz’s loyal admirers loved the hot new snap. In less than an hour of going live, Liz’s pic drummed up over 6,600 likes. Dozens of her fans poured into the comments section to gush over her gorgeous figure.

“Nice set of bunny ears you got there Liz… lol,” joked one fan. They added two red heart emoji and one rolling on the floor laughing emoji to their remark.

“Love the natural beauty without makeup!” said a second user, inserting a winking emoji to their comment.

A few days ago, The Inquisitr reported that Liz had shared a jaw-dropping photo of herself cosplaying as Harley Quinn. She spiced up the outfit by wearing a plunging red top and part of Harley’s iconic harlequin costume, including the hat and mask. The outfit left little to the imagination.