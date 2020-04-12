Heather Locklear’s Daughter Ava Sambora Stuns In A Ribbed Lavender Bikini And Chic Felt Hat

Ava was sunbathing on a balcony overlooking the ocean.

Ava Sambora flaunted her fantastic figure in pretty pastel bikini while soaking up some sun on her balcony. On Saturday, the 22-year-old daughter of former Bon Jovi guitarist Richie Sambora and Melrose Place star Heather Locklear took to Instagram to share a snapshot of her sunbathing session with her fans. She also showed off the stylish hat that she wore to shield her eyes from the bright sunlight.

Ava’s bikini was a soft and feminine lavender color. It was constructed out of ribbed fabric, and it was embellished with a few pieces of metallic hardware. There was a silver ring in the center of the top’s bust, and two rings of the same size had been used to create a gap between the front of Ava’s bottoms and the garment’s thin side straps.

Ava’s top had fixed triangle cups that created a deep V neck. The low neckline exposed a generous amount of her ample cleavage. Ava’s photo also provided a good look at her flat stomach, shapely thighs, and flawless tan skin. She had her face turned mostly away from the camera, making it difficult to tell whether she was sporting any makeup.

The multi-talented model and actress was wearing her blond hair in a messy chignon that appeared to be on the verge of completely coming undone. She had secured her tresses in place with a satin rose gold scrunchie.

Ava’s other accessories included a pair of delicate gold necklaces, hoop earrings, and a glittering ring on her left hand. However, the accessory that really stood out was the gray felt fedora on her head. In the caption of her post, she revealed that a hat-wearing pal had inspired her to get the headwear.

Ava was getting a little vitamin D by relaxing outside on a balcony overlooking a gorgeous deserted beach. She was sitting up on the end of a cushioned wicker lounger with her left leg folded up underneath her.

While most of Ava’s Instagram followers seemed to agree that she looked awesome in her bikini, her hat almost stole the show.

“Always love a great hat,” read one response to her post.

“Love the… hat,” another admirer wrote.

“Sambora’s always wear cool hats. It is in your DNA,” a third fan opined.

“Beautiful hat,” a fourth comment read.

Ava has modeled swimwear for various brands, so it should come as no surprise that the This Is 40 actress is comfortable showing off her bikini bod on Instagram. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she was pictured rocking a white bikini in a photo that was snapped during her vacation in Ibiza.