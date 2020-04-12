Monday’s ‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers: Shauna Sweeps Ridge Off His Feet With VIP Las Vegas Tour

e The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Monday, April 1 3 reveal that Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye) will have the tables turned on him when Shauna Fulton (Denise Richards) surprises him. She will sweep him off his feet when she treats him to a personal, VIP experience of Las Vegas, per She Knows Soaps.

Shauna & Ridge Bond

Shauna recently took Ridge out for lunch. They enjoyed the burritos with Ridge telling Shauna that he wanted to go out the following day as well. In fact, he wanted to go out for breakfast, lunch, and dinner. But Shauna put an end to those plans when she told him that she wanted to go to the outlet mall. Ridge’s face fell when he heard that he was expected to go with her. However, she pointed out that he did say that he wanted to know what her life was really like.

Ridge praised Shauna and complimented her. He told her that her home was like an oasis to him. Shauna admitted that she was falling for him and called him “James Bond without the violence.” Even Ridge admitted that he had feelings for her, and they sealed the moment with a kiss.

Shauna Treats Ridge To A VIP Las Vegas Tour

It seems as if Shauna was teasing Ridge about going to the mall. She kept telling him how special it was for her to have him in her home and now she wants to make it memorable for him too.

The soap opera spoilers tease that Shauna will take Ridge on an exclusive tour. After all, nobody knows the top spots better than a former Vegas showgirl. She and the dressmaker will paint the town red as they let loose and have fun. Ridge will forget his marital woes as he and Shauna have the time of their lives in the City of Lights.

Brooke Crashes The Party

Unfortunately for them, Brooke Logan Forrester (Katherine Kelly Lang) will eventually track her husband down. She will then fly to Vegas in the company’s helicopter to take him back home. Of course, she’s not happy that he’s been with Shauna, but he did tell her that he wanted out of their marriage.

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers state that Ridge will wake up in Brooke’s bedroom after having blacked out the night before. He will be so drunk that he will still call out to Shauna not realizing that he’s back in Los Angeles.

Shauna can either fight for the man she loves or allow Brooke to swoop in and take Ridge back. As for the dressmaker, it seems as if he has some pretty important decisions to make.