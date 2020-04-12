WWE Rumors: Major Plans For Jeff Hardy Revealed

On the latest episode of WWE Friday Night SmackDown, aired a Jeff Hardy video package which chronicled his career so far. While some fans might have interpreted it as a video to build excitement for the superstar following his long absence from television, WrestlingNews.co reports that “The Charismatic Enigma” is set to receive a huge push.

The push is reportedly Hardy’s reward for getting clean following a series of personal incidents involving alcohol that made headlines last year. Vince McMahon is supposedly impressed with Hardy’s efforts to better get healthy, after the superstar entered rehab for the first time in 2019.

However, the report also states that the company wants to entice Hardy into staying with the company, now that there are alternative options to WWE out there. The veteran only has one year left on his current contract, and McMahon and other WWE officials don’t want him following his brother Matt Hardy to All Elite Wrestling.

Matt joined AEW last month and has since reprised his “Broken One” persona to much acclaim. AEW also gives their performers more creative freedom, in addition to a much lighter schedule. This has led some fans and pundits to speculate that the brothers will be reunited in the upstart promotion eventually.

Matt also hasn’t ruled out the possibility of his brother and long-term tag team partner joining him in AEW. The WrestlingNews.co reports cites Matt’s recent interview with Talk Is Jericho, where he said “never say never.” Of course, that’s all just speculation at the time of this writing.

This Friday, @JEFFHARDYBRAND returns to Friday Night SmackDown on FOX! pic.twitter.com/5uSCmBQjS8 — WWE on FOX (@WWEonFOX) March 10, 2020

Hardy’s push almost commenced at this year’s WrestleMania. As documented by WrestleTalk, the Friday Night SmackDown superstar was almost drafted in as Roman Reigns’ replacement to take on Bill Goldberg for the WWE Championship. Braun Strowman was chosen in the end, and he emerged victorious from the match.

While the report doesn’t reveal why the three-time World Champion wasn’t picked to challenge Goldberg, the fact he was considered suggests that he’s still held in high esteem by WWE officials. Furthermore, he’ll likely be involved in the title picture in the coming months, as he can be a valuable asset to the blue brand’s main event scene given his previous championship accolades.

WWE’s plans for Hardy remain to be seen, but fans will be pleased to see him back in action. “The Charismatic Enigma” only recently returned to television after getting injured in April of last year, and his personal and legal troubles delayed his initial planned comeback.