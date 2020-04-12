Air Pollution Has Fallen 30 Percent In The Northeast Thanks To Coronavirus Lockdown

The coronavirus may be wreaking havoc across the United States, claiming lives and forcing people to remain shuttered in their homes, but there may be at least one upside to the pandemic — cleaner skies.

As CNBC reported, air pollution across the northeastern United States has dropped 30 percent as all forms of travel have ground to a near halt. The levels of nitrogen dioxide, which the report noted are caused primarily by car and truck emissions as well as energy production, have reached the lowest point of any month of March since NASA began recording satellite data in 2005.

While the most significant drops may be around the northeast, all regions of the country have seen the same effects, the report noted.

“Los Angeles, the traffic-congested city with some of the highest smog levels in the U.S., saw nitrogen levels drop significantly in the first two weeks of March, according to preliminary data from the European Space Agency’s Sentinel-5,” the report noted. “The city’s rush-hour traffic basically vanished after schools and businesses closed in March.”

As The Inquisitr noted, air travel has seen particularly sharp drops since states first starting adopting stringent measures to combat the virus. A report from CNN found that the number of people traveling by plane dropped close to 96 percent since the start of the pandemic.

The report noted that the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) screened close to 95,000 travelers at airport checkpoints across the country on April 8, a drop from the to 2.3 million screened on the same day last year. Analysis found that close to 90 percent of seats on domestic flights were empty and close to 75 percent of international flights were empty as well.

Other regions and countries have seen similar drops in air pollution. As NPR reported, there has been a significant reduction in pollution in India, which put in place the single-largest lockdown in the world with a total of 1.3 billion people told to shelter in their homes.

“In late March, as India began its 21-day lockdown, the Air Quality Index in Delhi dropped as low as 45,” the report noted. “Around the same time last year, it was about 160. Since the lockdown, Delhi and its suburbs have even enjoyed days when the air quality was officially classified as ‘good’ — the best category. That’s happened only a handful of times in the past few years.”

Climate experts said that while the reduction in air pollution may be a positive short-term development, it is not expected to bring long-term changes as pollution levels will likely rise again once nationwide restrictions are eased.