WWE News: Company Issues Statement On Decision To Resume Live Shows Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

WWE has attracted a lot of criticism following their decision to press ahead with live shows again, starting with the upcoming episode of Monday Night Raw. Recent shows were pre-taped in an effort to abide by coronavirus guidelines, but Vince McMahon is adamant about returning to a live format, and the company defended the decision on Saturday.

In a statement released to ESPN, WWE claimed that they are going out of their way to ensure the health and safety of their employees, while reiterating that the public needs entertainment during these stressful times. This comes following Saturday’s confirmation that one employee has tested positive for COVID-19.

“We believe it is now more important than ever to provide people with a diversion from these hard times. We are producing content on a closed set with only essential personnel in attendance following appropriate guidelines while taking additional precautions to ensure the health and wellness of our performers and staff. As a brand that has been woven into the fabric of society, WWE and its Superstars bring families together and deliver a sense of hope, determination and perseverance.”

Company officials have reportedly known about the employee who tested positive for coronavirus for a while now, though the information didn’t become public knowledge until this weekend. However, a statement released by the company claimed that the person in question became infected after the last round of television tapings, meaning that they hadn’t been working for the company or been in contact with any employees at the time.

Next week's #SmackDown on FOX is gonna be ????????????! pic.twitter.com/zfz0DSa314 — WWE on FOX (@WWEonFOX) April 11, 2020

While the identity of the person has yet to be revealed, the ESPN report claims that they do have an on-air role, but it is a member of the talent roster. However, now that WWE has a confirmed case, it’s bound to result in more criticism being directed at the company for continuing to put on shows and risk the safety of employees.

Most other sporting entities in the United States have postponed all events until the current crisis calms down. All Elite Wrestling will continue to air weekly shows, but the company has already pre-taped enough content to last for weeks. WWE is now the only company hosting live shows, but they will take place in the Performance Center in Orlando, Florida for now.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis recently issued a stay-at-home order that’s supposed to last through April, with essential businesses and services — health care, food, communications and transportation sectors — allowed to operate during that time. WWE has seemingly been added to that list of essential services.