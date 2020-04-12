DaniLeigh Sizzles In A Tiny Upside-Down Bikini Top For Steamy Self-Shot Music Video

DaniLeigh shared a snippet of her song "Pina Colada."

DaniLeigh found a way to make a tiny string bikini top even more revealing by flipping it over. On Saturday, the “Levi High” singer took to Instagram to encourage her 2.3 million followers to listen to a new song that she’s featured on. She enticed her fans to give it a listen with a steamy video that had a sexy summer vibe.

The multi-talented musician, dancer, and choreographer was shown rocking an olive green string bikini. Her skimpy slide-style top had small triangle cups that left little to the imagination. The garment was supposed to tie around the neck and and back. However, DaniLeigh was wearing it in a way that ensured that she would get no tan lines on her shoulders or chest. She had left the halter ties undone, and she had pulled the cups up so that they were loosely hanging over her chest upside down. The long top strings trailed down her sides.

The hip-hop sensation was rocking a pair of matching bottoms with side ties that made an elegant arch over her shapely hips. DaniLeigh’s teeny bikini showed off her peachy backside, flat stomach, and perky cleavage. Her flawless skin had a gorgeous glow.

The “Easy” hitmaker was wearing her long blond hair in two French braids. Her glamorous beauty application included a glossy pink lip, coral eye shadow, and long fluttery eyelashes. She accessorized her look with a pair of large gold hoop earrings.

DaniLeigh’s video began with a sideways closeup shot of the rapper’s arched back and curvy derriere. She was immediately video-bombed by a cute black puppy. As the camera panned around DaniLeigh, it became evident that she was filming a selfie video. She was lounging on a towel that had been placed outside on a cement patio. The’s sun’s bright rays were beaming down on the singer, seemingly making her sweat a bit.

DaniLeigh was shown playing with her braids as she lip-synced along with her new song, “Pina Colada.” In the caption of her post, she revealed that she recorded the track with Wes Tarte.

DaniLeigh’s Instagram followers loved her sartorial choice for her music video shoot that doubled as a sunbathing session.

“Loving the new trend with the TOP. Who else is doing this?” read one response to her post.

“Imma start wearing my bathing suit like that,” another admirer wrote.

“Watch this bikini top upside down become a trend,” a third fan remarked.

The upside-down bikini look is already popular with many Instagram models, but most of them don’t wear their tops untied. Instead, they tie the neck ties around their back like Janet Guzman was pictured doing in a photo that she uploaded to Instagram earlier this month. Fans will just have to wait and see if DaniLeigh’s unique take on the style catches on.