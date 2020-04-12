Larsa Pippen Shows Off Trim Figure In Black Bikini For New Photo On Instagram

Larsa Pippen likely sent several hearts aflutter on Saturday with the latest photo on her Instagram page. In the shared snapshot, the mother-of-four rocked a black string bikini that showed off her trim hourglass figure. The skimpy swimsuit’s top flaunted her cleavage and it’s minuscule briefs left little to the imagination.

Larsa wore her hair in a sleek high ponytail for the photoshoot. Beneath glamorously arched eyebrows, she appeared to have accentuated her eyes with bronze eyeshadow and dark eyeliner. She paired that with a matte nude lipstick that flattered her plump pout.

Larsa posed with her hip jutted out which emphasized her bombshell hip-to-waist ratio. She sent a coy glance to one side and she seemed to have been captured while adjusting her ponytail with both hands.

In her caption, Larsa revealed that the pas taken by her daughter Sophia Pippen. The photoshoot took place at a scenic hilly spot outside, surrounded by lush foliage and overlooking an amazing view of the landscape below. Larsa stood next to a row of four lawn chairs but it’s unlikely that many of her followers were focused on her surroundings, given Larsa’s eyecatching outfit.

The photo amassed over 10,000 likes in one hour and close to 150 Instagram users have commented on it so far. In those comments, Larsa’s fans didn’t hold back their praise for her physical attractiveness.

A couple of commenters brought up the coronavirus while complimenting her.

“Seriously she can spit on me I don’t care if I catch corona,” one person wrote.

“Larsa baby, you are the cure to the virus,” a second commenter added.

One commenter seemed particularly focused on a specific part of her body.

“Absolutely gorgeous from head to beautiful arches and toes on those pretty feet,” they remarked.

And she got a favorable comparison to Kourtney Kardashian.

“You and @kourtneykardash may be two of the most [fire emoji] moms on planet w/ multiple kids…” a fourth Instagram user wrote.

This is hardly the first time that Larsa has shown off her figure in a revealing outfit for a photo on her Instagram page. In a previous post, she also sported a black bikini but unlike the one in her most recent photo, that suit was made from a sparkly fabric. The briefs on the design were a lot bigger as well and therefore covered more of Larsa’s lower body.

Much like her most recent post, fans shared their admiration for her good looks in the comments section and more than 450 Instagram users have commented on it so far.