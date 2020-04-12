Niece Waidhofer Flaunts Her Booty In A Lace-Up Corset, Laments Not Being Able To Get Lip Fillers Right Now

Niece Waidhofer exposed her famous booty in a new Instagram photo that showed the foxy brunette modeling a black lace-up corset while leaning forward on her bed. In her caption, Niece lamented the fact she can’t get any lip filler injections because the job isn’t considered essential during the coronavirus pandemic.

She joked that she was aware her comment was a “face punchable statement” but that the evidence of her need for fillers is visible in the photo. Niece teasingly begged for someone to punch her just so her lips would swell.

In the sexy new snapshot, Niece was seen arching her back and holding her spread knees as she looked over her shoulder and smoldered into the camera. She rocked a one-piece black ensemble with corset lacings on the back that revealed her smooth skin and shapely shoulders.

The bottom of Niece’s outfit rode up her peachy behind, showcasing her voluptuous rear end. To make her backside even more prevalent, Niece spread her legs and popped her booty to ensure that it would be the most eye-catching part of her photograph.

To accompany her scandalous outfit, Niece added a pair of black thigh-high tights. She left her long dark hair loose, allowing it to cascade down her front as she leaned forward. For her makeup, Niece went with a simple smokey eye look, complete with eyeliner and mascara. She added a little bit of pink lipstick to her lips and carefully plucked and groomed her eyebrows. It also appeared that Niece had dusted her cheekbones with a light layer of bronzer to accentuate her features.

Within eight hours of her saucy pic going live, it racked up over 86,200 likes and more than 1,200 comments. Niece’s fans went crazy over the picture and filled her comments section with playful jokes in response to her caption and compliments praising her looks.

“Niece, of all things, you don’t need to fix anything on that beautiful face of yours! It’s already perfect and so so beautiful,” wrote one fan, adding a red heart to their remark.

“What’s wrong with your lips as is? They look very kissable,” said a second admirer.

“Could always do that shot glass suction thing that makes your lips swell,” joked a third person, inserting multiple crying laughing emoji to their comment.

“Damn, that is one serious and intense gaze!” chimed in a fourth contributor.

Earlier today, Niece shared a raunchy Instagram video of herself, grabbing her breast while lying down in bed.