Fox News Guest Says Coronavirus Came From A ‘China Biolab’

Population Research Institute president Steven Mosher appeared Saturday on Fox News anchor’ Jesse Watters show, pushing a baseless conspiracy about the novel coronavirus, reports Mediaite.

According to Mosher, the government of China is hiding the real truth about the origins of COVID-19. The virus, the author claims, came from a “China biolab,” and not from a wet market, as research currently suggests. “Chinese lab workers may have been contaminated while studying infected bats triggering an outbreak,” Mosher said.

As Mediaite notes, World Health Organization research suggests that the coronavirus came from bats or pangolinis, which are openly sold on wet markets in certain areas of China. Nevertheless, polls suggest that the theory that the virus originated from a laboratory has taken root, especially in right-leaning circles.

Mosher, who is the author of a book on China entitled Bully of Asia, told Fox News that the Chinese government is pushing the wet markets theory as a “cover story” to distract from the truth. “And I think that cover story is now blown,” he told Watters, before alleging that microbiology labs in China are where the coronavirus and other similar viruses spread from.

Mosher said that the SARS virus similarly “leaked” from a lab in 2004, alleging that “thousands of viruses are being kept from the two biolabs in the city of Wuhan.”

As the publication notes, there is no evidence to support Mosher’s claims, and there is no evidence that China — deliberately or accidentally — released the virus, and then engaged in a cover-up. Watters did not challenge his guest or push back on his claims, however.

In agreement with the author, Watters suggested that the wet market theory does not make sense, given that the Chinese government “would have just burned it to the ground.” According to Watters, reports allege that the wet markets “are reopened which doesn’t make a lot of sense if that is the prevailing theory for how it originated.”

It's time for America to Wake Up and take the China Threat seriously. Spot on @JesseBWatters. pic.twitter.com/UpRcLzUmSB — Benny (@bennyjohnson) April 12, 2020

President Donald Trump has suggested that China mislead the world about the virus, which he repeatedly referred to as the “Chinese virus.” The president has stopped using such terminology, however, but some think that there is nothing problematic or xenophobic about it.

Notably, comedian Bill Maher argued on Friday that experts have long been naming diseases after the places they came from. “We can’t afford the luxury anymore of non-judginess towards a country with habits that kill millions of people everywhere,” Maher said.

According to Dr. Anthony Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, Americans should follow social distancing guidelines until the virus is contained. In an interview on Friday, Fauci said that he expects a “real degree of normality” by November.