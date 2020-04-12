Bethenny Frankel’s Recent Jabs At ‘RHONY’ Have Allegedly Angered The Cast & Producers

Last Tuesday, Bethenny Frankel made a jab at the declining ratings of her former reality series, The Real Housewives of New York, while making an appearance on Extra.
According to Page Six, many of Frankel’s former castmates and supporters, along with several top producers on The Real Housewives of New York, are livid about Frankel’s remarks.
“The ratings overall in television have never been higher and perhaps the ratings on ‘Real Housewives’ aren’t doing well because it’s sort of not maybe the content that is inspiring people to do what they need to do right now,” said Frankel during her Extra segment.
Frankel has been an on-and-off cast member on RHONY for many years. Last summer, she quit the show and is currently working on an upcoming HBO Max reality series titled The Big Shot.
A source told Page Six that the cast was upset by Frankel’s remarks and shocked by her negativity.
“We all can’t believe she’s out there bashing the show when the ratings are good and she’s proclaimed to have moved on when she decided to leave the franchise. I know the ladies only wish her more success with her new show than she had with the last one!”
One of the production sources even alleges that Andy Cohen was especially angry over Frankel’s comment. They went on to say that even if she “pretends” to be a philanthropist, producer, and more, she will still “always be a ‘Real Housewife’ and reality star.”
The article states that Frankel may have taken a jab at her former series because the cast has made a few negative comments about her lately. Luann de Lesseps made a shady remark while on Rob Shuter’s Naught but Nice and alleged that the current season is the best because of Frankel’s absence.
Earlier this month, The Inquisitr reported that RHONY cast member Ramona Singer felt the series became “lighter and brighter” after Frankel’s exit.
On social media, many of Frankel’s supporters felt she was in the right to take a jab at the show since cast members seemed intent on saying the show was better without her.
That said, Frankel’s rep said she wished everyone at Bravo and RHONY well. Bravo has not officially commented on the matter.
However, Frankel isn’t the first housewife to comment on the state of the Real Housewives franchise. Margaret Josephs of Real Housewives of New Jersey fame also talked about how the franchise might change after the coronavirus pandemic is over.
View this post on Instagram
This is what I look like most days. It’s not filtered. It’s not lit well. & right now, for the worst time in many lifetimes, for many people, life isn’t filtered. . Unemployment is at record numbers. People are holding signs saying, “will work for food,” domestic violence is up, people are losing their jobs at every economic level, the poor are getting poorer. People’s emotional states are in jeopardy, mental illness is exacerbated. It’s truly a catastrophic crisis inducing fear and anxiety and trauma. Will there be a silver lining? Is this a global reset? If so, from what & where to? . Will our world be as superficial and materialistic as it was before this wake up call? If we’re not surrounded by people who feel that this is a change in the world, then we may choose to surround ourselves with new people. . I’ve played my part in this process as much as anyone. . I long for the day when we took a photo, developed the film, and prayed for the best. It was authentic. It was us. It represented the truth and not false reality where it’s more important to show people how good our lives are than for them to actually be good. . I’ve lived during a time when turning a camera on ourselves for everyone to “look over here,” “look how great I look in a bikini” would be a narcissistic preposterous action. & I get it, this is me too. . The way I am happiest and most comfortable 90 percent of my time is not posting where, what & when I’m supposed to be posting, because it’s good for “my brand” & will get likes. This has become a “don’t hate the player, hate the game” scenario. & maybe I am a little tired of the game when watching people suffer with real world problems. . Maybe there is a world beyond fake filters, fake photos, fake lighting, fake eyelashes, fake hair, fake curves and body parts, fake contouring, fake lives & fake people. Maybe this experience will take us closer to that place. . I’ve lived on “reality tv” for over a decade, & that wasn’t reality. What people are facing right now, that’s reality, & it isn’t pretty. . If there is one thing Coronavirus has reminded us of is what is real and what is important because everything else is just filler. . #thisisme