Bethenny Frankel’s Recent Jabs At ‘RHONY’ Have Allegedly Angered The Cast & Producers

Last Tuesday, Bethenny Frankel made a jab at the declining ratings of her former reality series, The Real Housewives of New York, while making an appearance on Extra.

According to Page Six, many of Frankel’s former castmates and supporters, along with several top producers on The Real Housewives of New York, are livid about Frankel’s remarks.

“The ratings overall in television have never been higher and perhaps the ratings on ‘Real Housewives’ aren’t doing well because it’s sort of not maybe the content that is inspiring people to do what they need to do right now,” said Frankel during her Extra segment.

Frankel has been an on-and-off cast member on RHONY for many years. Last summer, she quit the show and is currently working on an upcoming HBO Max reality series titled The Big Shot.

A source told Page Six that the cast was upset by Frankel’s remarks and shocked by her negativity.

“We all can’t believe she’s out there bashing the show when the ratings are good and she’s proclaimed to have moved on when she decided to leave the franchise. I know the ladies only wish her more success with her new show than she had with the last one!”

One of the production sources even alleges that Andy Cohen was especially angry over Frankel’s comment. They went on to say that even if she “pretends” to be a philanthropist, producer, and more, she will still “always be a ‘Real Housewife’ and reality star.”

The article states that Frankel may have taken a jab at her former series because the cast has made a few negative comments about her lately. Luann de Lesseps made a shady remark while on Rob Shuter’s Naught but Nice and alleged that the current season is the best because of Frankel’s absence.

Earlier this month, The Inquisitr reported that RHONY cast member Ramona Singer felt the series became “lighter and brighter” after Frankel’s exit.

On social media, many of Frankel’s supporters felt she was in the right to take a jab at the show since cast members seemed intent on saying the show was better without her.

That said, Frankel’s rep said she wished everyone at Bravo and RHONY well. Bravo has not officially commented on the matter.

However, Frankel isn’t the first housewife to comment on the state of the Real Housewives franchise. Margaret Josephs of Real Housewives of New Jersey fame also talked about how the franchise might change after the coronavirus pandemic is over.