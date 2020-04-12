Valeria Orsini Sizzles In Tight Minidress

Valeria Orsini has been keeping her Instagram followers engaged with a variety of bikini pics and a TikTok video over the past couple of days, but switched it up with a new snap of herself in a blue minidress today.

In the snap, the hottie posed outside on a mossy wooden bench and propped herself up with her right arm. She played with her luxurious waves with her left hand and glanced at the camera with a flirtatious pout on her face.

Her dress was in a bright tone and it popped in the shot and against her tan. It had a low v-neckline that allowed her to show off her cleavage and the gathered accents along the sides hugged her midriff and curvy hips. Plus, Valeria raised her right knee in the air slightly for the photo.

The sensation wore her hair down in a middle part and although the top of her locks were a dark color, the rest of her hair was bright blond. Her makeup application infused glam into her look, and it included pink shimmery eyeshadow, dark lashes, black liner on her lower lids, and light pink lipstick. She also sported a ton of blush and called attention to her high cheekbones. The model opted to go accessories-free, although her light lavender manicure added a contrasting color to her outfit.

Behind her was a stretch of a deserted park with a bench facing what appeared to be a body of water. However, it was very out-of-focus so the details were hard to discern.

The image has been liked over 12,900 times and Valeria’s fans headed to the comments section to gush about her good looks.

“Looking fabulous,” complimented a supporter.

“I’d say blue is your color,” observed a second social media user.

“@valeria_orsini you’re doing an amazing work! Keep it up,” encouraged a third admirer.

Others responded to the quote that Valeria left in the caption.

“Yes it does teaches [sic] you lesson everyday.. the only thing for sure is your hair is always perfection,” gushed another follower.

The beauty also showcased her figure in an update with three photos a week ago, that time opting for another brightly-colored outfit. That time, she rocked a purple sports bra and a pair of neon booty shorts that had a high-waisted fit. Valeria was photographed with large boxing gloves in her hands with a punching bag in the backdrop. Her hair and makeup application were pristine, and she sported nice curls and a full face of makeup.