Lauren Drain Shows Off Amazing Post-Pregnancy Weight Loss In Curve-Hugging Tank Top And Leggings

Fitness trainer and registered nurse Lauren Drain showed off her post-pregnancy weight loss in the most recent video on her Instagram page. In the shared clip, the woman who has been called the World’s Sexiest Nurse, rocked a curve-hugging black tank top with a pair of matching leggings. She also wore a bright blue waist trainer. The entire workout ensemble emphasized her trim figure which belied the fact that she gave birth less than six months ago.

Lauren was dressed for a full-body workout. She started the circuit with a series of high knee skips. In her caption, she recommended doing this exercise for one minute.

Then she brought her baby daughter, Aria Skye, into the workout for a series of sumo squats. For this exercise, Lauren assumed an extreme wide-legged stance and held Aria in front of her torso. Then she bent her legs for a low squat before she stood up once more. Her caption recommended doing this exercise for a minute as well.

Then Lauren tackled a set of modified crunches. She lay on her back for this exercise and kept her knees and feet raised. Holding Aria up on her shins, Lauren then lowered her feet while she kept her torso raised, hinging the movement at her knees.

After that, held a squat position while using Aria as a substitute for dumbbells pushing her out and back in with her arms.

Aria was also used in the last exercise in the circuit, a set of pushups. Lauren placed the baby beneath her for this one and gave her a kiss every time she lowered her body.

In her caption, Lauren recommended doing three to four rounds of the circuit. She also said that it was ideal for both burning calories and toning muscle.

The video has been viewed almost 50,000 times and in the almost 50 comments, fans cheered Lauren on. Aria Skye got her fair share of attention too.

“You’re such an incredible momma,” one person wrote. “Kicking a** girl! Do the damn thing!”

“This was pretty awesome and adorable thank you for sharing. Such a beautiful family,” another added before including a red heart emoji.

“This is beyond cute and I wish I would have done this 5 years ago with my little one,” a third commenter added. “You keep the good work up momma, you are true goals.”

“So precious,” a fourth commenter wrote. “You are such a good mama!”