WWE News: ‘Monday Night Raw’ Superstar Defends Ronda Rousey’s Scathing Criticism Of Fans

Ronda Rousey appears to have rubbed several WWE fans and superstars the wrong way this week. The former Raw Women’s Champion angered Lana, Alexa Bliss and Nia Jax after calling wrestling fake. However, she also rubbed the WWE Universe the wrong way after lashing out at fans, putting her wrestling future in doubt as a result. Shayna Baszler has jumped to Rousey’s defense, though, defending her decision to not want to perform for the fans.

Taking to Twitter on Saturday, Baszler supported Rousey’s desire to want to spend more time with her family, rather than perform for people who don’t care about her. Baszler’s tweet also suggested that there is no pleasing some members of the WWE Universe, which is also bound to anger some members of the contingent.

“HOW DARE RONDA CARE MORE ABOUT HER FAMILY THAN PLEASING FANS THAT ARE NEVER HAPPY!!!”

Of course, Baszler defending Rousey won’t surprise many fans. The friendship between the former UFC stars has been well documented throughout the years, and has even been mentioned occasionally on WWE television. Baszler might just have been defending her friend, but as one of the biggest heels on Monday Night Raw at the moment, she could also have been trying to gain some heat from the same fans Rousey was criticizing.

As quoted by Pro Wrestling Sheet, Rousey expressed her frustrations with the WWE fans on a recent episode of Steve-O’s Wild Ride podcast. After being asked why she hasn’t been on WWE television in over a year, “The Baddest Women on the Planet” didn’t hold back in making her true feelings known.

“So it’s just like … what am I doing it for if I’m not being able to spend my time and energy on my family? Instead of spending my time and energy on a bunch of f***ing ungrateful fans that don’t appreciate me. I love performing. I love the girls. I love being out there … but, at the end of the day, I was just like, ‘F*** these fans, dude.'”

While Rousey was expected to return to WWE at some point after — she was even spotted at company headquarters a few weeks ago — her recent comments suggest that she’s done with the company for the foreseeable future. During the interview, she said that she doesn’t want to return to a full-time schedule. However, the UFC legend didn’t rule out featuring in a limited capacity down the line.